MONTRÉAL, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - La Caisse today presented its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025.

In addition to the financial results published on February 26, La Caisse presents an overview of its activities over the last year. The report includes:

A presentation of La Caisse's 48 depositors and their respective net assets as at

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025 A detailed analysis of the overall return and different asset classes

A risk management report

An overview of La Caisse's presence in Québec, where its assets reached the historic milestone of $100 billion, one year ahead of schedule, including highlights of La Caisse's key achievements in supporting company growth and implementing structuring projects that contribute to economic development

A section on governance, including reports from the Board of Directors and its committees covering audit, governance and ethics, investment and risk management, human resources management and compensation, as well as compliance activities

The Sustainable Development Report, highlighting the new climate strategy adopted in 2025, which aims to accelerate the decarbonization of the real economy

The financial report and consolidated financial statements

The Report on Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS) Compliance

The Annual Report Additional Information for the year ended December 31, 2025, was also published today.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

For more than 60 years, La Caisse has invested with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for its 48 depositors, who represent over six million Quebecers, while contributing to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, La Caisse is active in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, its net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. Learn more at lacaisse.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

For more information

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SOURCE La Caisse