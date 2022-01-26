LA BONNE FILLE, THE FINE TEA COMPANY ON A MISSION TO UNLEASH MOMENTS OF PLEASURE, LAUNCHES WITH ECOMMERCE

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Fine tea company, La Bonne Fille , officially launches today with its eCommerce platform, introducing an exciting lineup of 11 flavours: Blueberry Tease, Sultry Chai, Rose Blush, Pumpkin Chai, Untamed Turmeric, Entanglement, Creamy Earl Grey, Chamomile Opulence, Cherry Kiss, Sensual Spearmint and Velvety Vanilla . In addition, the brand has launched a customizable Mélange à Trois Gift Set, with the option to select any three of its flavours included with the purchase.

The Canadian-based brand is on a mission to help consumers unleash moments of pleasure through guilt-free, good-for-you products. Nourishing the romantic spirit, La Bonne Fille's exciting lineup of flavours and aromas is set to arouse the consumer's senses, by asking them to take a mindful pause for themselves, and infuse moments of luxury and romance throughout their day.

With sustainability at its forefront, La Bonne Fille is passionate about responsible sourcing. All fine teas are sourced from carefully selected farms with the highest quality ingredients from around the globe. All blending is done in Canada with the strictest quality control and focus on product excellence.

"Looking back at the history and folklore of tea, there's always been something romantic and whimsical about it. I realized there was a niche in the market and an opportunity to bring forward a product that is outside of the traditional medicinal and wellness tea offerings currently available," says Kristin Grad, Founder and CEO of La Bonne Fille. "I'm so thrilled to be bringing this brand to market with the launch of our eCommerce, and helping tea lovers savour the full sensory experiences with our products that are responsibly sourced and sustainable."

La Bonne Fille's unique, refillable tea packaging is made of simple rigid cardboard with paper coating free from gloss, foil, or wax, making it ready and easy to recycle. High-end packaging that looks and feels as luxurious as each flavour, while also retaining the brand's commitment to sustainability. All of the teas are enveloped in the delicate veil of a plant -based, biodegradable PLA-KNIT tea filter material made by forming PLA fibers into a mesh fabric that is free of DNA, micro-plastic, and GMOs. The cotton string and printed-paper tag are attached without the use of glue to the PLA mesh using ultrasonic vibrational technology, instantly fusing the string to the mesh. The same technique is used when the rolled PLA mesh is spun into a pyramid shape, filled with whole leaf tea, and sealed during production on the tea bag machine, at the manufacturing facility.

All products are currently available for purchase at: https://labonnefilletea.com/

In line with the launch, the brand has also introduced an exclusive serialized romance novel, The Good Girl's Guide to Paris. You can subscribe on the La Bonne Fille Story page.

For more information, visit: labonnefilletea.com and follow along on social media: @labonnefilletea

ABOUT LA BONNE FILLE

La Bonne Fille Fine Tea Company is on a mission to help you unleash moments of pleasure through guilt-free, good-for-you products. Indulge in our delicious, luxurious, full and delicate teas, mindfully chosen to elicit moments of pleasure while savouring every sip and scent. Nourishing the romantic spirit, La Bonne Fille's exciting lineup of flavours and aromas will arouse your senses. Take a mindful pause for yourself and infuse moments of luxury and romance throughout your day. Stop. Sip. Sigh. Wow.

And as you wait for your tea to steep, dive into the latest chapter of our exclusive serialized romance novel, The Good Girl's Guide to Paris. You can subscribe on the La Bonne Fille Story page.

