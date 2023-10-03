MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - La Belle et La Bœuf, the renowned burger restaurant chain is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to support Breast Cancer Research throughout the month of October. This year, they are excited to bring back their heartfelt initiative across all 16 La Belle et La Bœuf restaurants in Quebec, with new and exciting additions, all aimed at raising funds for The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

In their continuous effort to contribute to this important cause, La Belle et La Bœuf will once again generously donate proceeds to The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation from every burger sold during the month of October. To symbolize their solidarity, their legendary burgers will feature vibrant pink buns, made of natural colouring with the exception of a few menu options. Each bite will bring the community one step closer to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

For beer enthusiasts, they will proudly offer Brasseur de Montréal's Petite Bourgogne non-alcoholic beer. And are also thrilled to introduce a new cocktail, "Montre-moi tes Bulles," specially crafted in collaboration with Pink Witney. For those looking for a non-alcoholic option, they will also offer the "La Belle en Rose" mocktail. Sip on these cocktails and brew, knowing that it supports a great cause, with a percentage of sales directed towards breast cancer research.

In 2022, their community came together, with patrons' and partners' support, the brand raised an incredible total of $30,077.00. This year, they are determined to surpass that milestone and make an even greater impact.

"We are thrilled to turn our iconic burger buns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month," said Vlad Ciobanu, VP of Marketing at Foodtastic. "Our community has always been incredibly supportive, and this is our way of giving back and showing that we are united in our commitment to fight breast cancer in Quebec."

"We are entering our third year of partnership with the foundation, and continue to forgo a lasting relationship with the foundation. This campaign has a great significance to our entire team."

The excitement doesn't stop at their delicious offerings. This year, they're bringing back the much-loved "Montre-moi tes Boules" game. When a donation is made in restaurant, one will have the chance to show off their bubble-blowing skills. The customer who blows the biggest bubble gum will be awarded a grand prize, making their contribution even more rewarding. There will be one winner per location.

La Belle et La Bœuf is dedicated to supporting Breast Cancer Research and creating awareness. Join La Belle et La Bœuf throughout October in raising funds, having fun, and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

For more information about their October initiatives and how you can get involved, please visit https://belleetboeuf.com.

About The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation is the only philanthropic organization to ensure that the benefits of its investments in breast cancer research stay here in Quebec. Since 1994, it has raised more than $57.5 million and invested it in cutting-edge research and in defending the interests of breast cancer patients and their loved ones. Through research and innovation, support and education, it ensures that people with the disease and their families remain the real focus of its mission. Families, researchers, volunteers, and donors all share the same hope: to increase the survival rate of people affected by breast cancer through a true cure. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About La Belle et La Bœ uf

A leader in the world of burgers, La Belle et La Bœuf offers a unique menu with premium quality ingredients. Made from incomparable, 100% natural Certified Angus beef ground chuck, their meat is never frozen and without any hormonal additives. Each bite will be a memorable experience.

La Belle et La Bœuf is the first restaurant in Canada to incorporate mixology and tabletop gaming. They offer a variety of premium alcohol-based cocktails concocted by our experts. For more information, please visit belleetboeuf.com.

