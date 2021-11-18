Every year, ten remarkable individuals are named Women of Worth honourees, each receiving a $10,000 grant to support their non-profit cause and a national platform to share their unique stories and amplify their non-profit cause. In previous years, these visionary leaders tackled food insecurity within their communities, provided trauma support for families and children, developed programs for underserved youth, advocated for equality, and a breadth of other valiant causes and initiatives.

"We are humbled by the stories and the accomplishments of these remarkable women who are determined to make our world better," said Ali Fakih, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris Canada. "Their bravery, dedication and spirit demonstrate the worth of women everywhere."

In an effort to break down language barriers and foster equity, L'Oréal Paris is providing translation support for the Women of Worth nomination form. This year, Canadians from coast-to-coast will have more access to the philanthropic program with the application available in a multitude of languages including Arabic, Cree, Mandarin, Ojibwe and Punjabi.

From now until December 23, 2021, Canadians are encouraged to nominate outstanding women in their lives who are responsible for driving positive change in our country and around the globe. Each of the 2022 Women of Worth will be recognized as a shining example of how giving back can truly change the world.

The ten honourees will be announced in February 2022, and Canadians will have the opportunity to vote for one National Honouree, chosen by popular vote, who will be awarded an additional $10,000 grant for her charitable work.

"I am honoured to be a part of the Women of Worth legacy and among an incredible sisterhood of resilient women fighting for change," said Cindy Blakely, 2021 Women of Worth Canada National Honoree & Founder of New Circles Community Services. "The Women of Worth platform offered me an opportunity to shed light on a cause I feel passionate about and support those in my community who need it most. Meaningful change is possible, and I encourage all Canadians to take a moment to nominate a worthy woman in their lives, because they're worth it."

For more information on Women of Worth, to nominate a woman making a beautiful difference or learn more about past Canadian Honourees, please visit www.lorealparis.ca/en-ca/women-of-worth

