The Sisterhoodie is designed to be a gift - a way for women to celebrate and uplift another woman in their life, reminding her that she's worth it. It's a tangible way to pass on confidence, self-worth, and support from one woman to another.

International Women's Day is a moment to honour the achievements, resilience, and strength of women everywhere," said Sarah-Anne Ducreux, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris Canada. "The Sisterhoodie is more than just a shirt - it's a wearable statement of confidence and self-worth, worn proudly. It reflects our belief that every woman should embrace her individuality and never forget that we are all worth it.

Since its debut in 1971, L'Oréal Paris' signature tagline "Because You're Worth It" has become a global declaration of women's self-worth, translated into over 40 languages and embraced in more than 150 countries. For over five decades, it has inspired women to set their own standards, celebrate their individuality, and recognize their inherent value.

Brunette the Label, founded in 2014 by Miriam Alden, is a Canadian, women-owned fashion brand built on community, empowerment, and the philosophy of "Babes Supporting Babes." This shared ethos aligns seamlessly with L'Oréal Paris' mission, and the collaboration brings these values to life in a tangible and fashionable way.

"L'Oréal Paris has always been a brand I admire, and collaborating with them is a true honour," said Miriam Alden, Founder, Brunette the Label. "Tying this partnership to International Women's Day makes it even more meaningful. Our brands share a commitment to celebrating women, lifting each other up, and inspiring confidence."

On International Women's Day, while supplies last, consumers can receive a free Sisterhoodie at pop-up activations in:

Toronto Eaton Centre - 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM (Toronto)

Montréal Eaton Centre - 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Montreal)

Those not based in Toronto or Montreal can register via the campaign landing page to enter the Sisterhoodie contest at https://www.lorealparis.ca/en-ca/imworthit

L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris, the world's number one beauty brand, is dedicated to empowering women and men by offering the most luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. For most, the name "L'Oréal" is immediately evocative of the brand's signature phrase, "Because I'm Worth It" - the tagline behind the legendary advertising campaign for the Superior Preference® hair colour launch in 1973. Today, it represents the essence of the L'Oréal Paris brand as a whole, a spirit which is about helping every woman and man embrace their unique beauty while reinforcing their inner sense of self-worth. For more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has held an unparalleled commitment to advancement in technology, innovation and research, providing ground-breaking, high-quality products for women, men, and children of all ages and ethnicities in five major beauty categories: cosmetics, skincare, hair colour, haircare, and men's grooming.

Instagram: @lorealparis | Facebook: facebook.com/lorealpariscanada

About Brunette the Label

Founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 2014, Brunette the Label is a female-founded fashion and lifestyle brand with a focus on elevated loungewear designed to make you feel like the best version of yourself. Originally recognized for its iconic hair colour sweatshirts, the brand has grown to include matching sets, knitwear, outerwear, and the perfect everyday basic tees. Brunette the Label is known for its quality, thoughtfully crafted pieces, offered in an extended size range from XS/S to 4XL/5XL. Forever inspired by vintage pieces, '80s and '90s fashion, and classic equestrian style, Brunette the Label is guided by inclusivity, positivity, and community. The brand creates pieces meant to live in your closet forever and be passed down to someone you love. The brand's vision is to uplift all Babes, all day, every day, with a mission centred on Babes supporting Babes. It is defined by its signature "Babe" ethos of leading with positive intent and uplifting others. Brunette the Label will be presenting its FW26 during Paris Fashion Week this March.

SOURCE L'Oréal Paris

Media Contact: Courtney Neher: [email protected]