MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of its sustainable development commitments with the L'Oréal for the Future program, L'Oréal Canada is proud to sign the "Net-Zero Challenge" launched by the Government of Canada. This challenge encourages businesses to develop and implement credible and effective plans to transition their facilities and operations to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada sign the Net-Zero Challenge at L'Oréal Canada's distribution center in Ville Saint-Laurent. (CNW Group/L'Oréal Canada Inc. (Only Use For Wire))

As the first beauty company in Canada to sign the Challenge, L'Oréal Canada is committed to accelerating its transformation to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. To mark this moment, An Verhulst-Santos, President and CEO of L'Oréal Canada, and her team welcomed the Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, to its distribution center. This was an opportunity to present him with all the transformations already made, as well as upcoming commitments in decarbonization, innovation, and green sciences.

Based in Montreal for 67 years, L'Oréal Canada is proud to already have its three sites operating on 100% renewable energy and certified ICI On Recycle, namely its head office in downtown Montreal, its factory and distribution center in Ville Saint-Laurent, one of the most modern in the L'Oréal Groupe.

L'Oréal Canada uses 100% FSC or PEFC certified paper for all its packaging. In addition, by 2026, its objective is for 100% of the water used in its industrial processes to be recycled and reused at its sites. The company is proud that its Montreal plant was the first in the L'Oréal Groupe to filter and reuse washing water. Launched in 2013, the filtration unit saves nearly 14 million liters of water per year.

Since its launch in 2022, the Government of Canada's Net-Zero Challenge has provided invaluable insights into the opportunities and challenges organizations of all sizes face in setting and achieving their climate change goals.

"By signing this Challenge, L'Oréal Canada is committed to pushing its decarbonization goals further by mobilizing its entire ecosystem and working with its partners to optimize its entire value chain, including transportation and advertising," explains An Verhulst-Santos.

"Congrats to L'Oréal Canada for joining the Net-Zero Challenge! Since we launched the program in 2022, over 250 companies and organizations from across the country have joined, showing real leadership in building a sustainable economy. As the first beauty company to take part, L'Oréal Canada is taking the initiative to help lead the cosmetics industry in sustainability integration," emphasizes the Honorable Steven Guilbeault.

"The signing of the Challenge represents the determination of our teams to transform the beauty market into a more responsible, circular, inclusive, and sustainable market. More than ever, we are committed to a positive impact in Canada, for its economy, for its nature, and for all its communities," explains Maya Colombani, chief sustainability & human rights officer.

This week, the GLOBE SERIES is taking place in Toronto, a large-scale event that brings together change-makers in climate and sustainable development on a global scale. L'Oréal Canada will have the opportunity to meet with stakeholders from the business world, NGOs, and the Government to discuss priority issues in sustainable development and climate. You can find Maya Colombani on the Net-Zero Challenge panel with the Government of Canada, and during a discussion on how to work with the natural environment to safeguard supply chains.

L'Oréal for the Future

The L'Oréal Groupe is deeply committed to its L'Oréal for the Future program, launched in 2020, which embodies the Group's ambition in terms of sustainable development. We have bold and measurable goals for 2030 in terms of climate, water, biodiversity, and natural resources, in line with the requirements of scientific experts and the needs of our planet.

For more information: https://www.loreal.com/fr/nos-engagements/pour-la-planete/

About L'Oréal Canada

L'Oréal Canada is a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Groupe, the world leader in beauty for over 115 years. Established in Montreal in 1958, the Canadian subsidiary includes a head office, a factory, and a distribution center in Montreal, as well as a sales office in Toronto, and employs more than 1,650 people from 72 different nationalities.

With 40 iconic beauty brands, its products are available in all distribution channels, including hair salons, department stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, medi-spas and e-commerce. Its sense of purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines its vision of beauty that is inclusive, ethical, generous and responsible. With ambitious social and environmental commitments set out in the L'Oréal for the Future program, the subsidiary also actively supports L'Oréal Foundation programs such as L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science. For more information, visit www.loreal.ca.

SOURCE L'Oréal Canada Inc. (Only Use For Wire)

For more information: Isabelle Randez, External Communication Director, [email protected]