L'International des Feux Loto-Québec Unveils its 2019 Program

Starting June 29, all eyes will be on the skies over Montreal as it lights up with dazzling fireworks on Saturday and Wednesday nights for the most anticipated event of the summer. Since its inception in 1985, L'International des Feux Loto-Québec has become one of the most beloved jewels of Montreal and the envy of the entire world.

Drawing more than three million viewers year after year, the event has launched 305 fireworks displays, hosted 99 pyrotechnical firms from 29 countries and has elicited over 100 million "oohs and "ahhs." In honour of the event's 35th anniversary, the season lineup will open with a spectacular homage to the best music of 1985, a show presented by Gouvernement du Québec. This visual spectacle will also take audiences on a journey through time, from mythology and folklore, to the landing of the first man on the moon, to nostalgic TV shows and movies.

Over the course of six nights, the world's greatest pyrotechnic artists representing South Korea, Italy, Portugal, the United States, Canada and Australia will compete to win the heart of audiences and win the most prestigious award in the industry, the Gold Jupiter. The competition will be capped off by a tribute to Casino de Montreal's 25th anniversary featuring a soundtrack of some of the best French Quebec songs of the past 25 years curated in collaboration with Gregory Charles, who will also be performing live for this special occasion.

Tickets on sale now. For more information, visit laronde.com.



2019 SCHEDULE Country Firms Dates Themes Description Opening

presented by

Gouvernement du

Québec Hands

Fireworks Saturday, June 29 Throwback to

1985 Celebrating the competition's 35th anniversary

with a "throwback to 1985" pyro-musical

display… an invitation to relive the music of the

fabulous 80s! South Korea Hanwha

Corporation Wednesday, July 3 Dreaming in

Montreal An invitation to dream the dreams of

childhood and beyond; a fantasy with fabulous

characters and magical music. Italy Parente

Fireworks

Group Saturday, July 6 One Step –

Moon Dream The timeless dream of reaching infinity through

the magic of fire and lights enhanced by the

music of stellar composers and contemporary

creative minds. Portugal Grupo Luso

Pirotecnia Wednesday, July 10 Stay Tuned Stay Tuned transports the audience to a night

of entertainment featuring theme music

from famous TV shows… yesterday and today. United States Atlas Pyro

Vision Wednesday, July 17 Jungle Spirit Jungle Spirit is a high energy and playful

display inspired by legendary stories of

mysteries and challenges. Canada BEM Feux

d'artifice Saturday, July 20 A First Walk on

the Moon This pyro-musical display celebrates July 20,

1969, the night when Man first walked on the

Moon, on the rhythms and music that made

the 60s so famous. Australia Howard & Sons

Pyrotechnics Wednesday, July 24 Shapeshifter A pyro-musical performance inspired by

mythology, folklore and fiction dazzles and

amazes with a display of shapes, lights and

fireworks. Finale des étoiles

du Casino de

Montréal Rozzi's Famous

Fireworks-

Panzera Saturday, July 27 Celebration of

Casino de

Montréal's 25th

anniversary Celebrating Casino de Montréal's 25th

anniversary by reuniting some of the best

French Quebec songs of the past 25 years.

With a special performance by Gregory

Charles.

L'International des Feux Loto-Québec proudly acknowledges the support of prestigious partners such as Loto-Québec and Gouvernement du Québec, two important Quebec institutions that recognize the event's economic impact and worldwide following.

Technical details and ticket sales

Reserved seating may be purchased at laronde.com. For information concerning corporate and group rates, contact the La Ronde sales office at 514-397-7777 or venteslaronde@sixflags.com. Please note that all shows start at 10 p.m., rain or shine.

For the very best deal, purchase a La Ronde Season Pass. For a limited time, Passes are only $52.99 each (plus taxes and service charges) with the purchase of two or more and the offer includes free parking (except on selected days) and a free reusable bottle.

For more information visit www.laronde.com

Sponsors and partners

La Ronde offers heartfelt thanks to the valued sponsors and partners: title sponsor, Loto-Québec; collaborating sponsor, Tim Hortons; associate partners, Gouvernement du Québec and Tourisme Montréal; official suppliers, Hôtel Intercontinental Montréal and Agropur.

La Ronde is proud to welcome Chef Danny St-Pierre and his team as the exclusive caterer for the magical VIP evenings.

About the event

The event, which was originally known as Concours international d'art pyrotechnique de Montréal (Montreal International Fireworks Competition), was launched in 1985. Today it is the most prestigious event of its kind in the world and it has been a member of the Major International Events Network (MIEN) since 2000.

About La Ronde and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/larondesixflags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/larondesixflags

Follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/larondesixflags

SOURCE La Ronde

For further information: Karina Thevenin, 514-397-2001 ext. 2703, kthevenin@sftp.com

Related Links

http://www.laronde.com

