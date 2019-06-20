L'International des Feux Loto-Québec Unveils its 2019 Program
Jun 20, 2019, 13:45 ET
35th Anniversary of La Ronde's World Renowned Fireworks Competition
MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - La Ronde proudly presents the 35th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec (IFLQ) in collaboration with Tim Hortons, June 29 through July 27, 2019. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the world's most prestigious fireworks competition and celebrates its vibrant history. The season will kick off with a rendition of the best songs of 1985, an homage to the year when it all began. Staying with the theme of nostalgia, the program will also feature six world-renowned firms as well as a special tribute to Casino de Montréal's 25th anniversary.
"For the past 34 years, Montrealers have been privileged to experience this masterful array of lights and sounds," said La Ronde Park President Janine Durette. "La Ronde is proud to be the host of the world's leading fireworks competition, often referred to the Olympic Games of Fireworks."
Starting June 29, all eyes will be on the skies over Montreal as it lights up with dazzling fireworks on Saturday and Wednesday nights for the most anticipated event of the summer. Since its inception in 1985, L'International des Feux Loto-Québec has become one of the most beloved jewels of Montreal and the envy of the entire world.
Drawing more than three million viewers year after year, the event has launched 305 fireworks displays, hosted 99 pyrotechnical firms from 29 countries and has elicited over 100 million "oohs and "ahhs." In honour of the event's 35th anniversary, the season lineup will open with a spectacular homage to the best music of 1985, a show presented by Gouvernement du Québec. This visual spectacle will also take audiences on a journey through time, from mythology and folklore, to the landing of the first man on the moon, to nostalgic TV shows and movies.
Over the course of six nights, the world's greatest pyrotechnic artists representing South Korea, Italy, Portugal, the United States, Canada and Australia will compete to win the heart of audiences and win the most prestigious award in the industry, the Gold Jupiter. The competition will be capped off by a tribute to Casino de Montreal's 25th anniversary featuring a soundtrack of some of the best French Quebec songs of the past 25 years curated in collaboration with Gregory Charles, who will also be performing live for this special occasion.
Tickets on sale now. For more information, visit laronde.com.
|
2019 SCHEDULE
|
Country
|
Firms
|
Dates
|
Themes
|
Description
|
Opening
|
Hands
|
Saturday, June 29
|
Throwback to
|
Celebrating the competition's 35th anniversary
|
South Korea
|
Hanwha
|
Wednesday, July 3
|
Dreaming in
|
An invitation to dream the dreams of
|
Italy
|
Parente
|
Saturday, July 6
|
One Step –
|
The timeless dream of reaching infinity through
|
Portugal
|
Grupo Luso
|
Wednesday, July 10
|
Stay Tuned
|
Stay Tuned transports the audience to a night
|
United States
|
Atlas Pyro
|
Wednesday, July 17
|
Jungle Spirit
|
Jungle Spirit is a high energy and playful
|
Canada
|
BEM Feux
|
Saturday, July 20
|
A First Walk on
|
This pyro-musical display celebrates July 20,
|
Australia
|
Howard & Sons
|
Wednesday, July 24
|
Shapeshifter
|
A pyro-musical performance inspired by
|
Finale des étoiles
|
Rozzi's Famous
|
Saturday, July 27
|
Celebration of
|
Celebrating Casino de Montréal's 25th
L'International des Feux Loto-Québec proudly acknowledges the support of prestigious partners such as Loto-Québec and Gouvernement du Québec, two important Quebec institutions that recognize the event's economic impact and worldwide following.
Technical details and ticket sales
Reserved seating may be purchased at laronde.com. For information concerning corporate and group rates, contact the La Ronde sales office at 514-397-7777 or venteslaronde@sixflags.com. Please note that all shows start at 10 p.m., rain or shine.
For the very best deal, purchase a La Ronde Season Pass. For a limited time, Passes are only $52.99 each (plus taxes and service charges) with the purchase of two or more and the offer includes free parking (except on selected days) and a free reusable bottle.
For more information visit www.laronde.com
Sponsors and partners
La Ronde offers heartfelt thanks to the valued sponsors and partners: title sponsor, Loto-Québec; collaborating sponsor, Tim Hortons; associate partners, Gouvernement du Québec and Tourisme Montréal; official suppliers, Hôtel Intercontinental Montréal and Agropur.
La Ronde is proud to welcome Chef Danny St-Pierre and his team as the exclusive caterer for the magical VIP evenings.
About the event
The event, which was originally known as Concours international d'art pyrotechnique de Montréal (Montreal International Fireworks Competition), was launched in 1985. Today it is the most prestigious event of its kind in the world and it has been a member of the Major International Events Network (MIEN) since 2000.
About La Ronde and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.
