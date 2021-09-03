MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As L'île de l'amour, the Quebec adaptation of the TV show Love Island, kicks off on September 12th at 9 p.m. on TVA and TVA+, OWG is proud to announce that it will be the show's official carrier. Naadei Lyonnais and Medhi Boussaidan will be part of the flight, as they will respectively be the host and narrator for this TV show produced by Productions Déferlantes in collaboration with Québecor contenu.

This first major partnership with a prime-time show comes at the right time for OWG and will allow the company to introduce its new fleet of aircraft to the public. With the return to "normal" and the winter of 2022 approaching, this is an important step for the airline to get travelers excited about sun destinations again.

"Our team is very happy to collaborate with a new Quebec-based airline and to be able to fly to Los Cabos, Mexico with OWG. We're looking forward to starting our first season of île de l'amour and to seeing where this perfect match will take us.", says Benoît Clermont, president of Productions Déferlantes.

A natural alliance

OWG's HIGH LOVE concept couldn't have found a better platform to promote its services, provide a positive flying experience and stir the curiosity of the travelers.

According to Marco Prud'Homme, President of OWG, "This opportunity for OWG to work with the Productions Déferlantes and Quebecor Contenu teams on this program is one of those nice surprises in life. We are pleased to be associated with this show, which has already been a great success in other countries."

More destinations for OWG

In order to highlight the destination featured in the show île de l'amour, OWG will offer a series of exclusive flights and packages to Los Cabos as soon as the show airs. Travelers will be able to obtain information on the packages offered and the dates available beginning September 13th, all of this of course, respecting the Public Health guidelines in effect.

OWG recently acquired a Boeing 737-800 to expand its fleet and prepare for the recovery of the tourism sector. This aircraft will allow OWG to reach more remote destinations and carry more passengers. The carrier will soon share the list of new destinations that will be added to its flight offering added in 2022.

About OWG

OWG is a subsidiary airline of Nolinor Aviation established in 2020. OWG will offer scheduled flights to selected Caribbean destinations with a fleet of 156-passenger Boeing 737-400 aircraft. New destinations will be offered in the near future. For more details, visit OWG.com .

