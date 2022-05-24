Together the organizations will work to provide professional visibility and advancement opportunities to female leaders in business across Canada

MARKHAM, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the largest IT infrastructure services provider in Canada and the world, and Women in Leadership (WIL), a professional advancement organization for women, today announced an agreement that names Kyndryl in Canada as WIL's first national exclusive partner. Through this unique partnership, Kyndryl will work with WIL to convene women across professions and industries for programs, events and speaking sessions that promote professional development and gender diversity in the workplace.

To kick off the partnership, Kyndryl and WIL will host the annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership Forum, a full day virtual event on June 1, 2022, that brings together thousands of women, including CEOs, C suite executives, public sector leaders, diversity experts, and thought leaders, to discuss diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Kyndryl will also join WIL as an exclusive Presenting Partner at its inaugural, signature series called "Women Powering Progress." The series will launch this September and offer a personal look into the journey of the C-suite women leaders who are customers of Kyndryl in Canada, and the knowledge they've gained throughout their careers. Together, Kyndryl and WIL are committed to supporting ongoing programming and events that advance women's professional development and networks and encourage their advancement in the workforce.

"I'm thrilled to work with Maya Kanigan and the WIL team," says Xerxes Cooper, President of Kyndryl Canada. "At Kyndryl it is a top priority to build a diverse workforce and inclusive, equitable culture, and WIL's commitment to advancing women in leadership is why this partnership is a perfect fit. Working with WIL gives us the opportunity to make a difference for professional women of all levels, across Canada, and to showcase just a few of the incredible female leaders we partner with as customers. I can't wait to get started."

As a purpose-driven company, Kyndryl is committed to inclusion, diversity, and equity as an integral part of its culture and corporate social responsibility position. WIL brings together the largest community of female professionals across Canada and offers deep expertise in creating impactful programs and content to raise awareness and drive tangible results for their members.

Founded in 2001, WIL delivers inspirational programs that bring women together to collaborate in the development of their leadership skills and create positive change in the future of women's leadership. WIL has chapters in Vancouver, Victoria, Okanagan, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Toronto-US, and Ottawa.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

