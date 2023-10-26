The partnership brings a novel ADHD treatment option to the Canadian market

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Kye Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Kye"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, announced its partnership with Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA ("Hyloris"), a Belgium-based developer, manufacturer and global supplier of a novel, prescription, oral solution form of atomoxetine. Through this partnership, Kye becomes the exclusive Canadian rights holder for the Atomoxetine Oral Solution developed by Hyloris. Under the terms of the agreement, Kye is responsible for the registration and commercialization of this product in Canada.

Atomoxetine Oral Solution may be indicated for the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children 6 years of age and over, adolescents, and adults.

ADHD is one of the most common neurobehavioral disorders, affecting 4-6% of adults and 5-7% of children in Canada, or approximately 1,8 million Canadians. ADHD is a common childhood disorder leading to impairments in learning and behavior. Eighty percent of children diagnosed with ADHD continue to qualify for a diagnosis in adolescence and at least 65% continue to be impaired by symptoms in adulthood.1

Atomoxetine Oral Solution can provide an easier to swallow, more appropriate formulation for patients with dysphagia (swallowing difficulties) or when requiring dosage titration, which is a key concern in children and some adults with ADHD.

"Many Canadians with ADHD are unable to take solid tablets as prescribed, and alternative formulations which have been available internationally are not readily available in the Canadian market," says John McKendry, President of Kye. "This partnership expands our growing portfolio of innovative ADHD treatments and will ensure Canadian patients have access to a liquid formulation of atomoxetine, a well-established non-stimulant medication."

Hyloris is committed to bringing innovative, value-added medicines that address the needs of underserved patient populations. "We are proud to be collaborating with Kye to supply this essential ADHD treatment to Canadian patients," says Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris.

About Kye Pharmaceuticals

Kye Pharmaceuticals is a private company headquartered in Canada focused on bringing medications to the Canadian market which fulfill clinically significant unmet needs. Kye continues to license, register, and commercialize innovative prescription medicines. Kye was founded on an entrepreneurial spirit, applying the team's diverse strengths to a growing portfolio, and delivering value to its partners, healthcare professionals, and most importantly, patients across Canada. For more information please visit www.kyepharma.com.

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimizing existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over available alternatives. For more information visit hyloris.com

For further information: KYE Pharmaceuticals contact: [email protected], 1-888-822-7126; Hyloris Pharmaceuticals contact: Stijn Van Rompay, CEO, [email protected], +32 (0)4 346 02 07