MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - KYE Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("KYE"), a private company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario and focused on bringing medicines that fulfill clinically significant unmet needs to the Canadian market, today announced that John McKendry has joined KYE as President.

"We are pleased to welcome John McKendry as President of KYE Pharmaceuticals," said Doug Reynolds, founder and Chairman of the KYE Board. "John's breadth of domestic and international experience leading successful healthcare businesses will be invaluable as we prepare for key product launches in 2023 and pursue our mission to serve Canadian patients."

John is a senior healthcare executive with over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical, medtech and healthtech industries. John is an accomplished business leader and has held leadership positions in Canada and across 15 different countries in Asia-Pacific. John has a deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry based on 19 years with Pfizer Inc, including senior commercial leadership roles such as Country Manager and Regional Vice-President across developed and emerging markets in Asia.

Prior to joining KYE, John was CEO of a global growth-stage medical supplies company, and for the past two years he has been the President & Founder of Lateral Line Consulting in Singapore – an independent advisory firm focused on assisting the growth and commercial development of early-stage Health Technology startups in Southeast Asia.

Doug Reynolds, KYE's past president, will now serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of KYE and continue to support its growth in this new capacity.

About KYE Pharmaceuticals

KYE Pharmaceuticals is a private company headquartered in Canada focused on bringing medications to the Canadian market which fulfill clinically significant and unmet needs. KYE has licensed many innovative products and was founded on an entrepreneurial spirit that optimizes our team's strengths and brings unique value to our partners, Canadian healthcare professionals, and most importantly, patients across Canada. For more information please visit www.kyepharma.com .

