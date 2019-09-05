Kuessipan and Clifton Hill producers named 2019 CMPA Indiescreen Award winners

Rhombus Media's Kevin Krikst and Fraser Ash were jointly named winners of the Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award, recognizing their remarkable talents as early-career feature film producers. Their latest film, Clifton Hill, which premieres this evening, is the pair's second film. Krikst and Ash's first feature, Closet Monster, premiered at the festival in 2015.

"The Indiescreen Awards are an opportunity to reflect upon what a remarkable endeavour it is to produce a feature film, and to celebrate the immense filmmaking talent we have here in Canada," said CMPA President and CEO Reynolds Mastin. "Congratulations to today's winners for your inspiring contributions to Canadian cinema."

As the recipient of the CMPA's Established Producer Award, Frappier will receive $10,000. And the joint winners Krikst and Ash will share the $5,000 prize for the Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award.

Juries for the Established and Emerging Producer Awards selected the winners from a previously announced shortlist of nominees. The 2019 Established and Emerging juries were chaired by last year's CMPA Indiescreen Award winners, Jennifer Weiss and Caitlin Grabham. The CMPA thanks the 2019 jury members for their time and commitment.

Established Producer Award Jury:

Jury Chair and 2018 Established Producer Award co-winner Jennifer Weiss (Producer, The Film Farm)

Trish Dolman (Producer, Screen Siren Pictures)

(Producer, Screen Siren Pictures) Jeremy Spry (Producer, DATSIT Sphère)

(Producer, DATSIT Sphère) Mary Walsh (Actress and Writer)

(Actress and Writer) Tonya Williams (Founder, Executive and Artistic Director, Reelworld Film Festival)

Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award Jury:

Jury Chair and 2018 Kevin Tierney Emerging Producer Award winner Caitlin Grabham (Producer, Prowler Film)

(Producer, Prowler Film) Cory Bowles (Actor, Writer and Director)

(Actor, Writer and Director) Tyson Caron (Director and Producer)

(Director and Producer) Hannah Cheesman (Actress, Writer, Director and Producer)

(Actress, Writer, Director and Producer) Erica Proudlock (Executive in Charge of Programs & Talent, Canadian Film Centre)

More information about the CMPA Indiescreen Awards can be found here.

