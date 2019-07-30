Kubota Unveils the M8 Series Tractor, its Largest Ag Tractor Ever

The All New M8 Series Makes Kubota a Formidable Player in North America's Large Utility Tractor Segment

MARKHAM, ON, July 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Kubota North America Corporation, the parent for Kubota Tractor Corporation and Kubota Canada Ltd., today previewed the all-new M8 Series. The M8 Series is Kubota's breakthrough tractor lineup boasting over 200 engine horsepower. It answers the call of forward-thinking farmers and is the company's newest, largest and highest horsepower utility ag tractor yet.

This announcement builds on Kubota's strategy to penetrate the North American large utility tractor market with its customized OEM agreement with Buhler Industries Inc. revealed earlier this year. The agreement enables Kubota to blend its engineering excellence with its partner's proven-history of development and production of similar horsepower-sized tractors to create and launch the new M8 Series tractors. "Kubota is proud to present the new M8 Series tractor. The new M8 represents our continued focus on growth in the agricultural market by delivering products that exceed our customer needs. It's a tractor built in Canada that is well suited for our Canadian farmers." said Bob Hickey, President of Kubota Canada Ltd.

With its eye specifically on large utility and material handling tractor markets, the commercial hay and forage markets, as well as the mid-sized row crop market, Kubota expects to create synergies for the M8 Series and complementary implements with other areas of its businesses and affiliated supply chains. "The M8 Series is the new flagship of the Kubota's tractor product line. It's ideal for hay tool applications in dairy and livestock operations as well as a variety of field and loader work. This tractor is easy to operate, spacious, comfortable, and the software is easy and intuitive to operate for precision farming. The M8 will help maximize return on investment for Kubota customers today and well into the future" said: Yannick Montagano, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Kubota Canada Ltd.

Kubota's new M8 Series is purpose-built for comfort, power and simplicity. The easy to use and conveniently located controls make the M8 Series a great fit for many applications. The cab boasts an impressive 148 cubic feet of space, and every inch is designed to deliver a superior operational experience. Ample sound insulation and premium seating provide a comfortable environment and are designed to mitigate operator fatigue during long days and nights in the field. The tractor's cab was designed around the concept of "an office with a view" and includes various seat and operator comfort options such as all-weather climate control, an ergonomically designed multi-function command center and excellent visibility.

The M8 Series is paired with the formidable Cummins B6.7 Performance Series engine for exceptional reliability. Available in 190 horsepower and 210 horsepower models, the B6.7 delivers exceptional power, fuel efficiency and EPA Tier 4 Final compliant emissions. Easy to operate, the M8 Series is compatible with all leading industry precision farming solutions – whether engaging auto steering to simplify tasks or utilizing prescription mapping, the tractors are engineered for complete precision farming experience.

Kubota's new M8 Series will be showcased at three upcoming Canadian farm shows, including Expo-Champs in St-Liboire, QC on Aug, 27-29, Canada's Outdoor Farm Show Ontario, Woodstock, ON, on Sep 10-12, and Agri-Trade Equipment Expo, RedDeer, AB on Nov 6-8. This new tractor series will be available at authorized Kubota dealerships in the spring of 2020.

Kubota Canada Ltd. (KCL) is a subsidiary of Kubota Corporation, a tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan. KCL markets and distributes Kubota-engineered and manufactured equipment, which includes a complete line of tractors (up to 210-horsepower), performance-matched implements, compact and utility tractors, compact construction, landscaping and public work equipment, residential lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact Kubota Canada Ltd. at 5900 14th Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3S 4K4, Canada or visit: kubota.ca.

For more on the new M8 serie : https://kubota.ca/en/m8

