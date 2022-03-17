Kt launches a crash course in menstruation for teens with their Period 101 Guide

This guide is built on the premise of removing all taboos and stigmas associated with periods, as a clear call to action in providing free education to teens on the functions of their bodies. According to the International Planned Parenthood Federation's blog article, Period Stigma: How It Holds Back Girls and Women , "myths, misconceptions and misinformation about periods feed into stigma which can be hugely damaging for many girls, women and people who menstruate" leading them to associate their periods with shame and guilt.

The candid and medically-reviewed guide is co-written by Dr. Chimmy and comedian Alise Morales which includes a range of topics from anatomy, puberty, periods and everything in between. Dr. Chimsom T. Oleka MD, FACOG, better known as Dr. Chimmy is a Pediatric, Adolescent and Athlete Gynecologist. Kt teamed up with Dr. Chimmy and Alise Morales, after a recent study revealed that 65% of teens use the internet to learn about menstruation. Dr. Chimmy believes how children and young adults are introduced to their bodies, plays an integral part in the tone for how they feel about our bodies as adults.

Kt was built from the need to give teens their own space in the world of periods. Intended to deliver today's generation the comfort and freedom they deserve, Kt wants every teen to deal with their period with confidence.

The playful guide's incredibly educational content, is accompanied by designs from Maggie Jia, doodle-style illustrations by Sarah Rebar and 3D anatomical illustrations by Ed Lim. Kt's Period 101: A Crash Course in Menstruation for Teens launched worldwide on March 16th.

To learn more about Kt's Period 101 Guide please visit: https://bit.ly/3IecjC1

To learn more about KT by Knix please visit: www.knixteen.com

About Kt by Knix

Little sister to global intimates brand Knix, Kt By Knix founded in 2017, is a brand built to guide menstruators through a pivotal moment - periods. With a wealth of experience in the intimates and period space, Joanna Griffiths, CEO & Founder of Knix and Kt by Knix, aims to educate and transform the way teens approach periods by harnessing young creatives to implement positive change and impact in the period space and beyond. This includes fighting period poverty and stigma through radical openness while giving back to communities in need.

SOURCE Knix

For further information: Knix Media Relations - [email protected]