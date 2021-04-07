The company announces four new targets to reduce its environmental footprint in key areas, with flexibility to add to its commitments as it continues to grow over the next decade.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Kruger Products L.P. has launched its new sustainable development strategy, Reimagine 2030: transformative growth and sustainable innovation. This 10-year strategy includes four targets to reduce its environmental footprint even further, and has been developed to evolve as the business grows.

"The past year has underscored just how important our mission to make everyday life more comfortable is for everyone – our employees, consumers, customers and communities," said Dino Bianco, President and CEO, Kruger Products. "We are at a critical moment and as a leader in the tissue category, we believe it is time to think bolder, move faster and be more agile to advance social impact, protect the environment and continue to grow as a business."

The Products We Depended on To Get Through 2020 Are Shaping the Future

Kruger Products manufactures market-leading tissue and papers brands, including Cashmere® and Purex® bathroom tissue, Scotties®' facial tissue, SpongeTowels® paper towels and White Cloud®. As people around the world grappled with changes to daily life at the onset of the pandemic, Kruger Products maximized production and efficiencies to manufacture products experiencing some of the highest demand. These products are core to the company's transformative growth and sustainable development over the next 10 years. Kruger Products is focused on embedding sustainability even deeper into the organization and its products to give consumers and customers the essential, dependable products they need, while shrinking its environmental footprint.

Reimagine 2030 consists of four pillars: Products Empower, Planet Positive, Employee Impact and Community Embrace. It includes qualitative objectives and bold new targets in areas that Kruger Products can make the most impact – fibre, plastic, climate change and water. These targets include:

To utilize 100% third-party certified fibre

To reduce Scopes 1+2 GHG emissions by 25%*

To reduce water consumption by 50%*

To reduce virgin plastic packaging in branded products by 50%†

"Through relentless innovation, we have the opportunity to lead the way to a healthier future, one that encompasses resilient ecosystems, stronger communities and an even more engaged workforce," said Steven Sage, Vice President, Sustainability, Kruger Products. "This combination will drive us forward and enable us to reach new heights as we embark on the path ahead."

Along with reducing its environmental footprint, Kruger Products is focussed on tackling some of this generation's most pressing social issues. Reimagine 2030 involves the physical and emotional wellbeing of every employee across its workforce. But it also goes beyond its own walls. Through Reimagine 2030, Kruger Products will continue to enable its communities to grow and lead healthy lives so that they can join the company on its path to a healthier future.

A Legacy of Sustainable Achievements Paves the Way for Reimagine 2030

Kruger Products launched its first formal five-year sustainable development strategy in 2010, called Sustainability 2015. This evolved into Sustainability 2020. Throughout this journey, the company learned many lessons, shared knowledge and made considerable progress. Kruger Products achieved or surpassed three of its four Sustainability 2020 targets:

Improved employee health & safety by 58% ( OSHA TIR ) vs. 2015 baseline.

) vs. 2015 baseline. Reduced energy consumption intensity by 15% vs. 2009 baseline.

Reduced GHG emissions intensity by 26% vs. 2009 baseline.

Reduced our water consumption intensity by 37% vs. 2009 baseline.

Some of the most significant achievements throughout its 10-year journey includes:

Installed the first biomass gasification system in Canada's pulp & paper industry

pulp & paper industry First Canadian tissue manufacturer to earn Forest Stewardship Council® Chain of Custody certification

100% of fibre is third-party certified

Offer more than 250 third-party certified products, one of the largest portfolios of certified tissue products in North America

First ISO50001 Energy Management Certification from the Bureau de normalisation du Quebec

Named one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights since 2018

To learn more about Reimagine 2030, please visit www.krugerproducts.ca/sustainability.

*From 2009 Baseline Levels †From 2020 Baseline Levels

About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®'. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for nine consecutive years. The Company operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

