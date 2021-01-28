Kruger Products Recognized on Forbes' "Canada's Best Employers List 2021" for Fifth Consecutive Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Kruger Products L.P., Canada's leading manufacturer of tissue products for consumer in-home and commercial away-from-home use, is proud to be recognized on the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers 2021 for a fifth consecutive year. Kruger Products was ranked first in the Packaged Goods industry sector.

"Our employees are at the core of all of that we do" said Dino Bianco, CEO, Kruger Products, "We commend the value and contribution of each individual within our organization, and earning a position on the Forbes list reinforces our strong commitments to consumers, employees, customers and our communities."

Kruger Products prioritizes ongoing employee development and spent over $5 million on training initiatives across the company in the past year. Employees can take advantage of tuition subsidies for job-related courses, apprenticeships and skilled trades programs, and career planning assistance.

The Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers was developed in partnership with Statista Inc. – the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The annual ranking recognizes the top employers in Canada based on responses from 8,000 employees.

About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®' and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,825 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for nine consecutive years. The Company operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

For further information: Media Contact: François Paroyan, SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Affairs, Kruger Products L.P., 416-606-6735, [email protected]