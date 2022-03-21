MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Kruger Products L.P. has entered into a charitable partnership with One Tree Planted Inc. to plant 100,000 trees throughout North America over the next three years, another example of Kruger Products' bold commitment to grow the company while still reducing its environmental footprint through its Reimagine 2030 sustainability initiative.

"We know sustainable achievements aren't made through one initiative alone, which is why we are continuously investing in new opportunities to continue reducing our environmental footprint," said Steven Sage, Vice President, Sustainability, Kruger Products. "Fibre is essential to our business, so we are committed to using this resource responsibly and seeking out collaborations to further our sustainable impacts."

"We appreciate the support of Kruger Products and all the great work we will be able to do as a result of this partnership" said Ashley Lamontagne, Forest Campaign Manager, One Tree Planted. "Through their Reimagine 2030 initiative we will be able to plant more trees in North America and further our goal of global reforestation."

Kruger Products has demonstrated sustainable achievements and caring for the environment since launching its first formal sustainability strategy in 2010, including:

Becoming the first Canadian tissue manufacturer to earn Forest Stewardship Council®

Chain of Custody certification in 2011; Ensuring that 100% of its fibre is third-party certified ;

certified tissue products in ; Installing the first biomass gasification system in Canada's pulp & paper industry;

the Bureau de normalisation du ; and Being named one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights every

year since 2018.

The One Tree Planted logo will be included on the newly launched Bonterra™ line of products, which are made from responsibly sourced materials in plastic-free packaging. The logo will help consumers understand they are doing something small, but impactful for the environment, while still meeting their needs.

Since 2014, One Tree Planted has worked with over 266 planting partners across more than 43 countries in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe and the Pacific. Together they have planted more than 40 million trees to aid in environmental conservation and reforestation across the globe.

About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® Scotties®' and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and has been named a Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for ten consecutive years. The Company operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

