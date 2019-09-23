Kruger Products Earns Women in Governance Silver Level Parity Certification

The certification recognizes the outstanding commitments and actions of companies to achieve gender parity at all levels of business

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Kruger Products L.P. received Silver Level Parity Certification from Women in Governance (WiG) for the company's work in developing and offering workplace policies and programs that support career growth and leadership opportunities for women in business.

Kruger Products will be among 30 recipients from across Canada to receive their certifications at the Women in Governance annual Parity Certification Gala on September 25 in Montréal.

"We are proud to be recognized for our work to promote and support women at all levels of our organization through a variety of opportunities and services," says Mina Fior, Kruger Products' Senior Vice President, Human Resources. "We strive to create an environment that empowers women across our organization to be successful."

The WiG Parity Certification recognizes organizations that have achieved results by articulating a commitment to gender parity in the workplace, integrating it to the ecosystem of the organization and implementing mechanisms to achieve that commitment and sustain it over time. Each submission was thoroughly evaluated by Women in Governance, with support from McKinsey&Company, Mercer, and Willis Towers Watson.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products L.P. is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®'. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® (FSC® C104904) certified plants in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

