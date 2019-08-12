Kruger Products and the Nature Conservancy of Canada Partner to Connect Canadians with Nature

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Kruger Products L.P., Canada's leading manufacturer of in-home and away-from-home tissue products, and the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) have formed a new, three-year partnership. Kruger Products is supporting NCC's Nature Destinations program, which invites Canadians to experience some of the country's greatest examples of nature.

"This is about connecting Canadians with nature so they can make informed decisions about safeguarding our environment," says Steven Sage, Vice President Sustainability & U.S. Marketing, Kruger Products. "It isn't enough for companies to make sure sustainability runs throughout their operations; consumers need a personal appreciation for nature so they make the right choices."

Sustainability and conservation are key priorities at Kruger Products. Since launching its first official sustainable development plan in 2010 – Sustainability 2015 – the Company has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption by 22 and 28 per cent, respectively, since 2009. It was also the first Canadian tissue company to earn Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) Chain of Custody certification and today offers one of the largest portfolios of third-party-certified tissue products in North America for consumers and away-from-home customers. This new partnership reinforces that simple acts, such as supporting companies and brands that care for the environment, contribute to caring for Canada's nature destinations.

"The Nature Conservancy of Canada appreciates Kruger Products' support to help us build the Nature Destinations program," says Erica Thompson of NCC. "Research tells us that personal connections to nature are good for our health and well-being. The Nature Destinations program gives people the opportunities to explore all that nature has to offer, while encouraging them to care for our natural heritage."

From coastal estuaries in Atlantic Canada, to Quebec's Appalachian Mountains and the grasslands of BC's interior, Nature Destinations offers opportunities to create unforgettable memories in Canada's unique landscapes. The program, launched in 2017 with 20 properties, is growing in scale, with more sites designed to provide in-nature experiences added every year. Nature Destinations offers everything from short boardwalk strolls to day-long hikes, from nearby city escapes to immersive outdoor adventures in remote locations.

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP. KPT currently holds a 15.7% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.

Kruger Products L.P. is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels® and Scotties®'. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® (FSC® C104904) certified plants in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

About NCC

The Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is the nation's leading not-for-profit, private land conservation organization, working to protect our most important natural areas and the species they sustain. Since 1962, NCC and its partners have helped to protect more than 1.1 million hectares (2.8 million acres), coast to coast. To learn more, visit natureconservancy.ca.

