MONTRÉAL, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - For the second year in a row, Kruger Inc. is proud to have earned a spot on the prestigious Montréal's Top Employers for 2026 list of companies.

This recognition underscores the Company's continued and genuine focus on the employee experience, including a healthy and stimulating work environment, people-centric management practices, professional development opportunities, and meaningful support to promote the well-being of its employees and their families. This annual regional ranking is presented by Mediacorp Canada Inc., as part Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

"For the second year in a row, this recognition confirms that our actions are making a real difference for our teams. It is a source of pride that encourages us to continue to build a respectful, inclusive, and attractive workplace together."

- Eric Ashby, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Kruger Inc.

Mediacorp editors evaluated employers using eight criteria that have remained unchanged since the project's inception back in 2006 : workplace; work atmosphere and social; employee, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management, training and skills development; and community involvement.

Kruger has long been committed to providing its teams providing meaningful, stable, and forward-looking career paths. Over the past 15 years, the Company has invested more than $3.5 billion in Canada to modernize its facilities, expand and diversify its operations, and revitalize key industrial and energy hubs. Several large-scale projects are currently in progress, further supporting Kruger's continued growth and the long-term future of its workforce nationwide.

Discover the career opportunities Kruger can offer: Why work at Kruger - Kruger Inc.

About Kruger

Founded in Montréal in 1904, Kruger Inc. is a major provider of tissue products, 100% recycled containerboard, packaging, corrugated board, pulp and paper products, and renewable energy. The Company is also a leader in paper and paperboard recycling in North America. A privately held family company, Kruger Inc. has 6,000 employees and its facilities are located in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the states of Tennessee, Maine, New York, Virginia, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. www.kruger.com

SOURCE Kruger Inc.

INFORMATION: Estelle Lacroix, Senior Advisor, Strategic Communications, Kruger Inc., 438 988-7089, [email protected]