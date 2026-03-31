MONTRÉAL, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - As National Engineering Month concludes in Canada, Kruger is highlighting the essential role engineers have played in the Company's long-term development, transformation, and continued success. Over the past 20 years, guided by engineering expertise, Kruger has undertaken a significant transformation of its operations in response to changing markets, evolving customer needs, and the growing importance of sustainability.

During this time, the Company invested approximately $4 billion to fundamentally reshape its industrial footprint in Canada. These investments have included the conversion and expansion of existing facilities, as well as the acquisition and construction of new manufacturing and energy assets, and upgrades to its equipment, systems, and processes. Engineers have been instrumental in ensuring that these long-term investments deliver reliable, high-performing operations.

As part of its transformation, Kruger has made energy efficiency and environmental performance a central focus. Engineers have led the integration of energy-saving technologies, process optimization initiatives, and renewable energy solutions that have reduced emissions while improving reliability and cost competitiveness. These efforts support the Company's goal of operating responsibly while continuing to supply essential everyday products to consumers and businesses.

Over the years, engineering has also played a defining role in ensuring that Kruger's facilities are equipped to operate safely, efficiently, and competitively for decades to come. From modernizing production lines to upgrading infrastructure and digital systems, they help ensure that reinvestment decisions strengthen the resilience of its Canadian operations, with lasting benefits for the communities where Kruger operates.

"The investments we've made over the past 20 years have laid the groundwork for what comes next," said Eric Ashby, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "With the expertise of our engineers, we're ready to move those plans forward through the next wave of major projects."

About Kruger

Founded in Montréal in 1904, Kruger Inc. is a major provider of tissue products, 100% recycled containerboard, corrugated packaging, pulp and paper products and renewable energy. The Company is also a leader in paper and paperboard recycling in North America. A privately held family company, Kruger Inc. has 6,000 employees and its facilities are located in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the States of Tennessee, Maine, New York, Virginia, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. www.kruger.com

SOURCE Kruger Inc.

INFORMATION: Marie-Claude Tremblay, Director, Communications, Kruger Inc., 514 297-1364, [email protected]