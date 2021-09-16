By opting for electric transportation, Kruger aims to reduce GHG emissions as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint. As a result of purchasing its first two electric trucks manufactured by Peterbilt, the Company expects a reduction of 380 tons of CO 2 per year, which is equivalent to removing about 90 passenger cars from our roads. In addition to the positive impact on air quality, these zero-emission trucks will also help reduce noise pollution thanks to their quiet all-electric powertrain.

This project is a first for Kruger Energy which specializes in the development, construction and management of renewable energy power plants in Canada and the U.S. In recent years, the Company has expanded its expertise from hydroelectric, wind and solar power to energy storage and now sustainable transportation. In fact, Kruger Energy plans to collect data from the electric truck batteries to further expand its expertise in energy storage which is critical to renewable energy development.

"The electrification of transportation is a natural extension of our capabilities at Kruger Energy and is consistent with our mission to develop renewable energy solutions that are beneficial to the environment and to our communities. This is an exciting first step as we continue to explore opportunities to expand our fleet of alternatively fueled vehicles, and also to advise other companies that are ready to take the leap toward zero-emission transportation," said Jean Roy, Chief Operating Officer of Kruger Energy.

Among the many reasons for which Kruger Energy chose Peterbilt's Model 579EV trucks, such as battery life, range and pricing, these vehicles feature many of the benefits of the conventional Model 579, including optimal weight distribution, superior aerodynamics, advanced safety features and a comfortable interior for the drivers. Truck maintenance will be carried out by partner dealer Camions Excellence Peterbilt.

"We'd like to thank Kruger Energy for selecting Peterbilt Model 579EVs to lead the charge towards sustainable transportation between their Kruger locations, beginning in Quebec. As the first order of Class 8 heavy-duty Peterbilt EVs in Canada, Kruger Energy is setting a strong message throughout Canada that sustainable transportation using battery-electric commercial vehicles is a reality right now," said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt General Manager and PACCAR Vice President.

