Kruger Products announces 15 x $10,000 Kruger Big Assist grants and launches the "Second Assist" – an additional $50,000 to support DE&I in hockey

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The future of Canada's favourite sport, the game of hockey, is in scoring position thanks to a BIG assist from Kruger Products – Canada's leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties® and SpongeTowels®. The company is donating $150,000 to help keep kids on the ice and play the game they love by assisting 15 minor hockey associations across the country with $10,000 Kruger Big Assist grants to subsidize player registration fees for those in need.

Now in its second year, the program is adding "The Second Assist". Recognizing the need for and importance of inclusivity and diversity in hockey, Kruger Products is contributing an additional $50,000 grant entirely dedicated to building a more equitable and inclusive future for kids in the game of hockey. This brings the Kruger Big Assist funding up to $200,000 to help establish a future where everyone feels welcome and supported on the ice.

"All sports, particularly hockey in Canada, play an integral role in the development of children both physically and mentally, and we are proud to assist current and potential hockey families across the country participate in the game we love," says Susan Irving, CMO Kruger Products and a hockey mom of two.

"We believe in the power of an assist – whether on or off the ice – and want to help give more Canadian kids the opportunity to get on the ice and be part of the fun," she adds.

The Kruger Big Assist Second Season

Now in its second year, the Kruger Big Assist program has already helped hundreds of families in need of an assist get their kids into hockey by making it more affordable.

Some success stories from the program's inaugural season include The Bruce Peninsula Minor Hockey Association in Ontario that subsidized registration fees for 23 families in need. "We started off selecting families based on known hardships due to catastrophic accidents, or cancer diagnoses that we knew needed help. Next, we focused on lower income families who desperately wanted their kids to play hockey," says Joy Gilbert, Treasurer, The Bruce Peninsula Minor Hockey Association. "The last portion of families had initially paid a portion of their fees, but due to unforeseen circumstances, struggled making their final payments. The Kruger Big Assist allowed us to keep kids playing the game they loved and allowed new kids to experience this great game. Thank you, Kruger Products!"

The Kent Centre Minor Hockey Association in New Brunswick doubled its first-time players by offering half-price registration fees. "The Kruger Big Assist allowed our amazing hockey family to grow, and we could not be happier," says Tanya Ryan, Secretary, The Kent Centre Minor Hockey Association.

"The Kruger Big Assist grant allowed 18 new kids to participate in our program who otherwise would not have been able to afford the registration fee," says Dalce Shipley, Fundraising Coordinator, West Colchester Minor Hockey Association. "We are very thankful to have the amazing opportunity to be part of such an incredible program. Our youth and families benefited positively, it increased our numbers and has given first-time kids a low cost to fall in love with Canada's game. Thank You Kruger Products for assisting us and our youth," says Shipley.

15 Canadian Minor Hockey Associations Selected for $10,000 Kruger Big Assist Grants

Our team at Kruger Products believes everyone deserves an opportunity to play hockey. This year's 15 selected associations hail from across Canada and have been selected based on how they demonstrated the following:

REACH those in the community in need of financial assistance

INSPIRE youth to fall in love with the sport

SUPPORT youth to achieve their dreams through sport

ENCOURAGE diversity and inclusion in the community through hockey initiatives

The selected associations feature a diverse range of hockey communities from girls' and boys' associations to para ice hockey associations including sledge hockey and blind hockey. The associations are:

Avalon Minor Hockey Association – St. John's, Newfoundland

Cape Breton Blizzard Female Hockey Association – Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

South Shore Lumberjacks Minor Hockey Association – Southern Shore Counties, Nova Scotia

NDG Minor Hockey Association – Montreal , Québec

, Québec Association de Hockey mineur de Saguenay – Saguenay, Québec

Sledge Hockey of Eastern Ontario – Ottawa, Ontario

– Gloucester Centre Minor Hockey Association – Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Blind Hockey Association – National

Weston Minor Hockey Association – Toronto, Ontario

Thompson Minor Hockey Association – Thompson, Manitoba

Drake Minor Hockey Association – Drake, Saskatchewan

Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association – Lethbridge, Alberta

Creston Valley Minor Hockey Association – Creston, British Columbia

Yellowknife Minor Hockey Association – Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Fort Smith Minor Hockey Association – Fort Smith, Northwest Territories

NEW Kruger Second Assist to Support DE&I in Hockey

Hockey is a sport that should be accessible to all, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender or physical ability. To support a more inclusive future for the sport, Kruger Products is granting a Second Assist – an additional $50,000 grant to be awarded to one of 2022's selected Kruger Big Assist hockey associations that best demonstrates how it will use the Second Assist to bring more diversity, equity and inclusion to their community.

"Hockey is a sport that unites our great nation. At Kruger Products we believe every assist counts, especially when it comes to helping Canadian children enjoy equal opportunity to achieve their hockey goals," says Susan Irving.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra™. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past ten years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and was once again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2021. The Company operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

