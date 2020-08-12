Kraft Singles Launches Limited Edition Personalized Pans

The Kraft Singles Personalized Pan comes with a custom family name engraving on the handle and grilled cheese lovers can select one of five design options that will be grilled onto the sandwich, on top of the ooey-gooey Kraft Singles melt. From hockey sticks, to maple leafs and more, consumers will be all set to make and bite into endless quintessentially Canadian grilled cheeses with the entire family.

"Millennial parents grew up eating grilled cheese made with Kraft Singles, and now they are enjoying the same classic comfort food with their own kids," says Heena Verma, Sr. Marketing Manager, Brand Build & Innovation at Kraft Heinz, Canada. "During a time when we could all use a little more comfort, we wanted to provide these families with a fun way to come together and build memories that can be passed down through generations."

To enter to win one of the 50 limited-edition Kraft Singles Personalized Pans. Canadians are encouraged to visit @KraftSinglesCA from August 12 – 19 and post a comment telling us how you personalize your grilled cheese.

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

