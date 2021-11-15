Kraft Peanut Butter releases limited-edition children's book on pronouns for Transgender Awareness Week

To help bring the storybook to life, Kraft Peanut Butter enlisted the help of Transgender Author, Nick North and LGBTQ2S+ Illustrator, Paul Dotey to create a story that makes it easy for parents to talk to their kids about pronoun use and help families learn why these conversations are important in a way kids can follow along. By normalizing these conversations, Kraft Peanut Butter hopes to continue encouraging acceptance, inclusivity and safety while bringing communities together.

"As a brand that is focused on nourishing connections and fostering acceptance, it is essential for Kraft Peanut Butter to contribute to a more inclusive, accepting space and drive progress through tangible action. Educating the next generation of Canadians to stick together is an important part of setting up a future of inclusivity for all, and we hope this book and our bears can help facilitate learning to move the conversation forward," says Jacqueline Chao, Brand Manager, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "Diversity & Inclusion are core tenets for Kraft Heinz Canada as an organization, as "We demand diversity" is a value that drives everything that we do. As a brand, Kraft Peanut Butter is proud to be an ally for those in the LGBTQ2S+ community, help amplify their voices and give back to the community the storybook supports."

Transgender Awareness Week is a week when transgender people and their allies take action to bring visibility to the community by educating others through stories, experiences and encouraging advocacy. The annual awareness week culminates in Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20, a day that honours the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. Continuing these conversations all year is an important step in inclusivity for all Canadians.

"Using correct pronouns is important to affirm a person's identity and shows respect for who they are. For people who've never had to think much about their pronouns, they may not know why this is important and why continued advocacy for the Transgender and LGBTQ2SI+ communities are so needed," says Nick North. "As an author and member of the Trans community, I'm thrilled to partner with Kraft Peanut Butter on this children's book to do just that. Providing the tools to educate and inspire the next generation is crucial for building an inclusive society for someone like me."

Starting November 20, 2021, Canadians can head to kraftpeanutbutter.ca to purchase their own limited edition copy of His, Hers, Them & Theirs: Learning Pronouns with the Bears and know that all proceeds of the storybook will go to supporting the Transgender and LGBTQ2S+ Communities. In addition to book sale proceeds, Kraft Peanut Butter will be making a $15,000 donation to further support Rainbow Railroad and the important work they are doing surrounding inclusion, diversity and acceptance.

As the brand that helps people Stick Together, Kraft Peanut Butter has worked hard to stand with the LGBTQ2SI+ community through ongoing, annual support of Rainbow Railroad and in driving awareness for Canadian LGBTQ2S+ businesses through social amplification.

