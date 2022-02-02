Kraft Peanut Butter nourishes the gold medal dreams of Team Canada athletes

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - As a proud partner and the Official Peanut Butter of Team Canada, Kraft Peanut Butter is pleased to announce their partnership with Olympic Speed Skater, Laurent Dubreuil. To rally Canadians behind him and bring Canadians closer together, Laurent and his amazing journey will be featured in a national campaign, airing throughout the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. As the brand known for sticking together, the campaign highlights the physical and emotional nourishment Kraft Peanut Butter provides along an athlete's journey - the highs, the lows, and everything in between in the pursuit of gold.

"Growing up in an athletic family with parents who are Olympians, the importance of nutrition has been ingrained in me from a young age," says Laurent Dubreuil. "Like many other Canadians, I grew up eating Kraft Peanut Butter and it continues to be a big part of my diet today. Knowing I have Kraft Peanut Butter as a partner for the Olympic Winter Games for not only the physical nourishment, but also a reminder of home and my days as an aspiring athlete, is very special to me."

Training at an elite level requires hard work, dedication and the right nourishment. Kraft Peanut Butter will be sending several athlete partners, including freestyle skiers, Chloé and Justine Dufour Lapointe, and bobsledder, Cynthia Appiah to Beijing with their own supply to get the taste of home they need while on the road. Whether it be pre-early morning practice in a bowl of oatmeal or a spoonful right out of the jar after a grueling competition, Kraft Peanut Butter provides the nourishment they need for training.

"As an iconic Canadian favourite one spoonful of Kraft Peanut Butter can bring an immediate comfort of home and today, that feeling of connection is more important than ever," says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "This year, we're rallying behind Laurent and the rest of Team Canada to bring this beloved, nourishing taste of Canada all the way to Beijing ."

While a new sponsor of the Canadian Olympic Team, Kraft Peanut Butter has been Canada's favourite peanut butter for more than 60 years and a staple in households across the country. Uniquely Canadian, Kraft Peanut Butter has always been there for aspiring athletes, providing the nourishment they need on the path to greatness, and a familiar taste of home while they're on the road.

Starting this February, Canadians are encouraged to stick together with Team Canada and follow @kraftpeanutbutter to watch Laurent Dubreuil, Chloé and Justine Dufour-Lapointe, and Cynthia Appiah's journey to the podium. The athletes will be sharing their favourite Kraft Peanut Butter recipes so Canadians can follow along and learn how they can eat like an Olympian-in-training. Share your own favourite Kraft Peanut Butter recipes and help inspire the athletes with new snacks just like theirs inspire you!

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, KD, Classico. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com .

SOURCE Kraft Heinz Canada

For further information: Emily Kett, [email protected]