Kraft Peanut Butter Launches Ubear, the First Delivery Service Run by Bears

"Since the summer of 2020 we've been challenging Canadians to test out the new Kraft Hazelnut Spread, made without palm oil and low in saturated fat, against other hazelnut spreads. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Consumer feedback to the taste and texture of Kraft Hazelnut spread has be outstanding," says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "That's why we're bringing free Kraft Hazelnut Spread to Vancouver residents, so they can try it for themselves, on a day they may typically indulge in other hazelnut spreads."

Kraft Hazelnut Spread is a delicious, rich and chocolatey spread made with no palm oil and is low in saturated fat. Made with real roasted hazelnuts and cocoa. Just like the beloved Kraft Peanut Butter Bears that have been a staple in Canadian homes for more than 60 years, Kraft Hazelnut Spread is charming its way into Canadian households and hearts with a chocolatey hazelnutty experience they will love.

Vancouver residents can visit KraftHazelnutTakeover.ca From February 1 - February 3 to enter for a chance to have the Kraft Bears deliver a free jar of Kraft Hazelnut Spread on February 5th, also known as World Hazelnut Day.

To get Ubear delivery updates, head to @kraftpeanutbutter_ca on Instagram or @KraftPB on Twitter.

