As a proud partner and the official peanut butter of the Canadian Olympic Team, Kraft Peanut Butter is embarking on a digital-first experience, creating custom playlists featuring the roaring cheers from thousands of Canadians. For fans, Kraft Peanut Butter is giving Canadians cheering from home a direct line to our athletes at the Olympics for the first time, helping everyone stick together throughout the Games. To help champion Canadians' cheers, Kraft Peanut Butter has teamed up with three-time Olympic medalist, diver Meaghan Benfeito, as well as beloved Canadian World Champion Beach Volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes, as they go for gold in Tokyo.

"This year the Olympics are going to feel different for everyone, especially the athletes, but feeling a sense of togetherness shouldn't have to change. As an iconic Canadian favourite that has been feeding Canadians with our peanut butter and driving a sense of home for more than 60 years, we knew we had an opportunity to bring Canadians and Team Canada athletes together in a new way," says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "Through our custom Stick Together playlists, we're pumping Team Canada athletes up, powering them with the support from fans at home. We hope Canadians will join us by sending their cheers to help give Meaghan, Sarah, Melissa and the rest of Team Canada the boost they need to help bring home gold."

From July 14 until August 10, Canadians can visit www.sticktogether.ca and record their cheers for Meaghan, Sarah and Melissa or all of Team Canada. All cheers will be sent directly to athletes' ears. It can be a chant, thunderous applause or just enthusiastic cheers.

"There is an energy that runs through the stadium and the athletes as we perform in front of cheering fans. This energy can sometimes mean the difference between reaching the podium and going home empty-handed, but it is a part of the experience that makes the Olympic Games so special. I'm so proud to work with Kraft Peanut Butter to help bring the cheers of Canadians back to Team Canada," says Meaghan Benfeito, who won a bronze medal in London in 2012 and two more in Rio in 2016 in diving. "Whether you send cheers to me or my fellow Team Canada athletes, know they will help ensure we all feel the love and comfort of home."

Want to feel like a Team Canada athlete? Listen to the playlists for Meaghan, Melissa and Sarah, as well as one for all for Team Canada at StickTogether.ca. Kraft Peanut Butter will be updating the playlists every week with new cheers from fans to help power the athletes through all their events.

"We love the feeling of playing in front of our fans and as excited as we are to represent the country, it won't be the same without seeing Canadians proudly waving flags from the sidelines. So, we were thrilled when Kraft Peanut Butter told us their plan to put Canadians' cheers right into our ears," said Canadian World Champion Beach Volleyball duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes. "It means the world to us to know that as we push ourselves to bring home gold, the rest of Canada is cheering us on."

