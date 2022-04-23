Kraft Hockeyville Canada announces Top 4 communities

Finalists from communities coast-to-coast vying for an opportunity to host an NHL® preseason game and receive $250,000 in arena upgrades

TORONTO, April 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Kraft Heinz Canada, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) has announced the Top 4 finalists competing for the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville 2022. Those Canadian communities are (from West to East):

Kraft Hockeyville has established a legacy of supporting Canadian communities by making an impact on community arenas and the overall culture of the game. The program is dedicated to building stronger, more connected, and inclusive communities across the country through the love of the game of hockey. In fact, according to the Kraft Hockeyville Community Hockey Survey, an overwhelming majority of Canadians agree that community hockey is a great way to bring communities together.

The program has managed to bring passionate hockey communities together again, including the Top 4 finalists. The Top 4 community finalists were selected based on their nomination stories and their ability to score additional rally points by engaging their community.

"The passion and enthusiasm for hockey in Canadian communities was abundantly clear through the nominations we received from across the country," said Adam Butler, President of Canada and North America Coffee, Kraft Heinz. "With hockey being the heart and soul of so many communities, it's never easy to select our finalists, but we couldn't be more excited to announce this year's Top 4 communities. Their stories really highlight the power hockey has in shaping communities."

About the Finalist Communities

Princeton perseveres. After a forest fire threatened their community two years ago, they were hit by widespread floods that are still impacting residents today. "How can I help?" is the mentality of this community, and together, they have been able to overcome any obstacle in their way. The next obstacle is upgrading the Princeton and District Arena, which is the hub of the community. It's not just a place for hockey, but a place to create memories like weddings, dances, fundraisers, and more. With its roof in disrepair, water has been pouring onto the ice during games. Winning Kraft Hockeyville would allow the community to keep a roof over their skaters' heads, which means so much to them after all they've been through as a community.

Douro -Dummer, Ontario (Douro Community Centre and Arena)

Douro Arena is a place where all members of Douro-Dummer feel welcome. Whether you've stepped on the ice for the first time, or have been at it for decades, members of the community care about your experience as much as they care about their own. Youth hockey is only part of why the arena is so important to the community. It's also a place for the community to come together to support fundraising for the local food banks and toy drives. The community continues to strive to help make hockey more accessible for everyone, and winning Kraft Hockeyville would allow them to make long-overdue upgrades to their lobby and dressing rooms, so all members of the community and visitors feel welcome.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec (Aréna Marcel-Larocque)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Aréna Marcel-Larocque sits in the centre of a small town with an unparalleled excitement for hockey. In the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu community, the passion for the game is only half of what matters. The arena is the community's hub, where youth make lifelong connections and parents reconnect with old friends. Parents have passed their love of hockey to future generations who now claim the arena as their second home. It's clear that the arena is a source of joy for all members of the community. Winning Kraft Hockeyville would allow the community to build 50 more years of meaningful memories by helping fund much-needed upgrades throughout the arena including its changerooms, washrooms, and ice plant.

Sydney, Nova Scotia (Canada Games Complex)

Cape Breton is a small island with a huge passion for hockey. Locals describe the island the way they describe their love for community hockey: fierce, resolute, and resilient. The Canada Games Complex in Sydney was built 35 years ago to host the 1987 Canada Winter Games but has since had to close its doors to hockey. Since then, the demand for rink access on the island has outweighed the supply, making it difficult to accommodate the sharp increase in participation in girls' hockey the community has seen over the last number of years. Winning Kraft Hockeyville would help the community purchase the new compressor it needs to reopen its arena's doors and empower the girls on the island itching for ice time.

The 2022 grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL® preseason game on a date to be determined by Kraft Heinz Canada, the NHL and NHLPA, and receive $250,000 to be used towards arena upgrades, as well as the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville 2022. This year's winner and each of the three runner-up communities will also receive $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment for their minor hockey programs, courtesy of the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund.

These finalists are now tasked with rallying their community and Canadians from across the country.

Canadians from coast-to-coast can help determine the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2022 by voting for one of the Top 4 communities online at krafthockeyville.ca. Voting opens on May 6th at 9:00am ET and closes on May 7th at 5:00 p.m. ET. Votes can only be cast on the website during the voting phase and voting per person is unlimited. The winner will be announced live on Hockey Night in Canada the evening of May 7th following the conclusion of the vote.

For complete contest rules and programs details, and to learn more about the Top 4 finalists, including their stories, photos, and videos, please visit krafthockeyville.ca. Kraft Heinz Canada encourages all participants to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety protocols that may be required or recommended by federal, provincial, or local authorities in your respective jurisdiction.

About Kraft Hockeyville Canada

Kraft Hockeyville is a partnership with Kraft Heinz, the National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) to support local community arenas across Canada. Since its inception in 2006, Kraft Hockeyville has awarded $4.1 million to 89 communities across Canada and has celebrated 13 NHL® preseason games in eight different provinces.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved.

