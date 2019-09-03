Kraft Heinz Canada Announces New President, Effective September 1, 2019

Bruno joined Kraft Heinz in 2014 as Director of Trade Marketing and Revenue Management in Italy, then became Managing Director of the Italian business. By the end of 2016, Bruno assumed leadership for France, Spain and Portugal, creating a South Europe Business unit. As Head of Category for Canada since 2018, Bruno has built a high-performance team with responsibility to deliver strong P&L results.

With more than 20 years of experience working for some of the world's most recognizable CPG companies, Bruno has a proven track record of creating and building brands and delivering outstanding results. Born and raised in Brazil, Bruno has a specialization from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a master's in Sales and Marketing from Fundação Getulio Vargas, one of Brazil's top universities, and studied Business Administration at Universidade Federal de Santa Catarina.

"I am truly excited to take on the role as President of Kraft Heinz Canada," says Keller. "Canada offers many challenges and exciting opportunities for growth, and I look forward to working with the team and building on the many successes that Nina has created."



While Nina Barton is leaving her position in Canada, she will remain with Kraft Heinz in the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer for the global business. She will be based in Chicago, and will continue to report to Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio.

