Kraft Heinz Canada Announces New Chief Growth Officer

Prior to that, Diana was Head of Marketing for Mars Wrigley Canada, where her team led the development of the 2025 strategy, innovation pipeline and brand communication for its leading brands. She successfully led the integration of the company's two marketing organizations to over-deliver business results, doubling market growth and driving share growth while delivering earnings.

Diana brings more than 15 years of marketing and growth leadership experience to the Kraft Heinz Canada team.

In 2016, Diana won the Global Make the Difference Award for her team's efforts in turning around a segment of the pet nutrition business. Prior to that, Diana worked in Marketing at PepsiCo.

"We are delighted to welcome Diana to our team," says Bruno Keller, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "She brings an impressive record of transforming brand portfolios as we focus on growing our beloved brands and moving into new spaces in order to spark happiness at every Canadian table."



A graduate of Western University's Ivey Business School, Diana is bilingual and was the Inclusion & Diversity Council Lead for Mars Canada from 2015-2019.

SOURCE Kraft-Heinz Canada

For further information: Av Maharaj, VP, Corporate and Legal Affairs, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.kraftcanada.com

