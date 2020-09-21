Kraft Heinz Canada Announces New Chief Growth Officer
Sep 21, 2020, 11:30 ET
PITTSBURGH and CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Kraft Heinz announced today that Diana Frost has been named Chief Growth Officer for Kraft Heinz Canada.
Before joining Kraft Heinz Canada, Diana was Head of Portfolio Transformation at Mars Wrigley U.S., where she led a redesign of the portfolio based on a value creation strategy that is being adopted as a global blueprint for the business.
Prior to that, Diana was Head of Marketing for Mars Wrigley Canada, where her team led the development of the 2025 strategy, innovation pipeline and brand communication for its leading brands. She successfully led the integration of the company's two marketing organizations to over-deliver business results, doubling market growth and driving share growth while delivering earnings.
Diana brings more than 15 years of marketing and growth leadership experience to the Kraft Heinz Canada team.
In 2016, Diana won the Global Make the Difference Award for her team's efforts in turning around a segment of the pet nutrition business. Prior to that, Diana worked in Marketing at PepsiCo.
"We are delighted to welcome Diana to our team," says Bruno Keller, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "She brings an impressive record of transforming brand portfolios as we focus on growing our beloved brands and moving into new spaces in order to spark happiness at every Canadian table."
A graduate of Western University's Ivey Business School, Diana is bilingual and was the Inclusion & Diversity Council Lead for Mars Canada from 2015-2019.
SOURCE Kraft-Heinz Canada
For further information: Av Maharaj, VP, Corporate and Legal Affairs, [email protected]