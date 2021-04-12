Kraft Heinz Canada Announces New Chief Category and Brand Officer

"We are excited to welcome Kelly to the Canadian leadership team," says Bruno Keller, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "With a focus on continuous improvement, Kelly brings a proven record of delivering growth across our beloved brands and she empowers her teams to deliver outstanding results."



In her previous role, Kelly was Head of Grocery at Kraft Heinz Canada, where she delivered significant market share growth and launched key innovations such as Kraft Hazelnut Spread and CRAVE Frozen Meals.

Since joining Kraft Heinz Canada in 2010, Kelly has held several progressive roles working on some of Kraft Heinz's most successful and iconic brands such as Heinz Ketchup, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, and Kraft Dinner.

In 2020, Kelly was named a Star Women in Grocery award winner by Canadian Grocer magazine.

A graduate of Western University's Ivey Business School, Kelly is an avid golfer and a frequent challenger on the Peloton leaderboard.

