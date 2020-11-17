Kraft Heinz Bringing Ketchup Production Back to Canada

The new ketchup line is set to begin operation in late summer 2021 and is expected to produce over 100 million pounds of Heinz Ketchup for Canadian consumers in the first two years alone as production ramps up. This project is a joint investment between Kraft Heinz Canada and the Government of Quebec's business expansion program.

"Kraft Heinz Canada is pleased to partner with the Quebec Government on this investment in bringing ketchup production back to Canada from the U.S.," says Bruno Keller, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. "Through our partnership with Quebec and increased efficiencies at our Mont Royal facility, it became possible to return this iconic product back to Canada for Canadians at this time."

The project will create 30 new jobs and help maintain approximately 750 more at the Mont Royal facility.

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions, whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid, Maxwell House and Nabob. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com

