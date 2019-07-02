Kraft Heinz Announces Closing of the Sale of its Canadian Natural Cheese Business to Parmalat

TORONTO, PITTSBURGH, and CHICAGO, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Kraft Heinz Company announced today the closing of the previously announced sale of its Canadian natural cheese business to Parmalat for a purchase price of $1.62 billion CAD (approximately $1.24 billion USD at current FX rates). The agreement includes Cracker Barrel, P'tit Québec, and aMOOza! brands in the Canadian market.

Under the terms of the transaction, Parmalat acquired Kraft Heinz's production facility located in Ingleside, Ontario, relevant volumes of milk quotas and approximately 400 employees from the Ingleside facility.



Kraft Heinz will continue to own and market its other cheese products, including iconic brands such as Philadelphia, Cheez Whiz and Kraft Singles, which are manufactured in Mount Royal, Quebec, where Kraft Heinz Canada proudly employs approximately 900 people.

