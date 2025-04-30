KPMG in Canada's $150,000 donation will go towards building brighter beginnings for children with Breakfast Club of Canada

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of its new KPMG for Better campaign, KPMG in Canada announced a collaboration with Breakfast Club of Canada (BCC) to donate $150,000 in funding and volunteer hours to support the urgent and growing demand for school breakfast programs.

BCC estimates that one in three children across Canada is at risk of going to school hungry.

"Every child deserves the chance to reach their full potential, but they need our help to get there," says Benjie Thomas, CEO and Senior Partner at KPMG in Canada.

"We're focused on supporting young people at a critical time in their lives. Our collaboration with BCC is a key part of our KPMG for Better campaign, which aims to support disadvantaged youth through education, employment, and entrepreneurship. At KPMG, creating sustainable, positive change in our communities isn't just something we do—it's part of who we are."

Ahead of National Volunteer week, KPMG employees from coast-to-coast gathered in boardrooms to pack nutritious breakfast food into brown bags for local schools.

"Dedicated volunteer opportunities like this not only make an impact in the community but have the added benefit of providing a sense of belonging among employees," says Lisa Cabel, National Leader of Employment and Labour Law at KPMG in Canada and BCC board member. "Taking time to step away from a busy day to give back to children in need with my colleagues was a very rewarding experience."

As a national leader dedicated to giving children an equal chance to succeed, BCC works with the community to provide nutritious and balanced breakfasts in schools. Their programs play a critical role in providing an inclusive environment that promotes well-being for more than 650,000 children across Canada.

"Children are the future of this country and it's important we try to ensure every one of them can find success and become their best selves. Teaming up with organizations like KPMG can make all the difference," says Tommy Kulczyk, President and CEO of Breakfast Club of Canada.

KPMG's contributions will provide approximately 75,000 children with nutritious breakfasts along with helping to build healthy eating habits that will have a lasting impact on their academic success and overall wellness*.

"Food insecurity is a growing concern across Canada," says Mr. Thomas. "As business leaders we have a responsibility to step up and make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families."

*Average value based on supported programs.

