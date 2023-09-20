Mark Feigenbaum and team bring specialized cross-border law and tax practice to KPMG

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada is pleased to announce that Mark Feigenbaum and the Feigenbaum Consulting team have joined the firm to strengthen KPMG's cross-border legal and tax planning services. A practicing lawyer and accountant, Mr. Feigenbaum's new role as Partner will also involve working closely with KPMG Family Office.

"Mark is an accomplished lawyer, accountant and advisor with exceptional credentials and three decades of experience representing private sector and high-net-worth clients," says Frank Giordano, Tax Partner and GTA Business Unit Leader, KPMG in Canada. "His firm advises on a wide range of tax, financial and cross-border issues, with specific knowledge of the sports and entertainment industry. By joining forces with Mark and his team, we are uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for personalized professional services, particularly for our Family Office clients with businesses and residences in multiple jurisdictions."

Mr. Feigenbaum, who founded Feigenbaum Consulting in 2003, is a licensed lawyer and holds the Fellow of Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA) Ontario designation. Based in Toronto, the full-service accounting and law firm he established provides a comprehensive suite of services including tax planning, compliance and controversy, cross-border estate planning, wills, trusts and litigation. Mr. Feigenbaum and his nine-member team will be located in KPMG's Toronto North office.

"Having spent my early career with KPMG's cross-border tax practice, I am delighted to rejoin the KPMG family," says Mr. Feigenbaum, Partner, KPMG in Canada. "There is a strong appetite for integrated services that help mobile individuals and families navigate their complex tax, legal, wealth and estate planning needs. By combining our firm with KPMG's multi-disciplinary strengths and extensive network of professionals, we will give our clients access to a full-service offering tailored to their unique circumstances."

Mr. Feigenbaum has argued high profile cases before the Ontario Superior Court, the Federal Tax Court and both federal and provincial appellate courts in Canada. He has also practiced before the U.S. Federal Tax Court, several federal district and courts of appeals, and has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court on a cross-border tax matter. Throughout his career, Mr. Feigenbaum has taught at several academic institutions and holds a Doctor of Juridical Science (JSD) in international taxation, a Master of Laws (LLM) in Entertainment Law, and Juris Doctor (JD) degrees from Thomas Jefferson School of Law, Southwestern School of Law, and Purdue University respectively. He has also received additional degrees and certifications from Harvard Law School, Harvard Business School and Osgoode Law School. He is a frequent media commentator and sought-after speaker at conferences across North America.

KPMG Law LLP is the law firm affiliated with KPMG in Canada.

