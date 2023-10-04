KPMG Private Enterprise acquires Quebec accounting firm Cloutier+Longtin

Further demonstrating KPMG's commitment to entrepreneurs and family businesses in Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - KPMG Private Enterprise™ is continuing to strengthen and grow in Quebec with the acquisition of accounting firm Cloutier+Longtin. Based on Montréal's North Shore, the Cloutier+Longtin team provides high-quality, professional services in accounting and taxation and has earned a strong reputation in their community.

The acquisition of Cloutier+Longtin demonstrates the continued expansion of KPMG Private Enterprise, which focuses exclusively on entrepreneurs, family businesses and growing companies in Quebec, and now has over 300 professionals in the province.

"The addition of Cloutier+Longtin to the KPMG team strengthens our ability to meet the needs of entrepreneurs on the North Shore of Montréal, a strategic region for our firm," says Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, managing partner for KPMG in Quebec. "This acquisition, the sixth for KPMG Private Enterprise in Quebec since 2020, demonstrates once again our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in the province and contributing to the development of their communities."

"Committed to contributing to the success of our clients, we are delighted to join KPMG Private Enterprise, which will allow us to offer our clients a wider range of services and access to a global network of experienced professionals," said Pierre Cloutier, partner in charge of special engagements.

"We will continue to deploy our strategic vision and experience to support the growth of our clients' businesses, while maintaining the highest professional accounting standards," added Chantal Longtin, partner and manager at Cloutier+Longtin.

This new acquisition is the most recent in a series that began in 2018, reflecting the firm's long-term expansion throughout Quebec.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca

SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: For media inquiries: Geneviève Lafaille, Executive Communications Director, KPMG Quebec, 514-985-1274, [email protected]