MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - KPMG Private Enterprise continues its growth in Quebec with the acquisition of Montreal-based firm Ruby Stein Wagner (RSW), offering specialized services in audit & assurances, taxation, and advisory for Family Office & private clients.

RSW professionals will join the KPMG Private Enterprise team, which focuses exclusively on entrepreneurs, family businesses and fast-growing companies in Quebec, that now has over 400 professionals in the province.

"The addition of RSW professionals to our team strengthens our ability to meet the needs of entrepreneurs in the Greater Montreal area and augment our Family Office and private client capabilities," says Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Regional Managing Partner, Quebec region, KPMG in Canada. "Our two organizations share a common vision of offering innovative advisory services developed from our years of experience and the expertise that Quebec entrepreneurs, families and private clients need to meet their goals and aspirations."

This acquisition is consistent with the firm's objectives of strengthening its capabilities to deliver practical and deliverable solutions with specialized service and technical excellence in the province.

"We are delighted with our association with KPMG Private Enterprise, which shares our commitment to small- and medium-sized private businesses," says Kyriakos Linardakis, co-managing partner, RSW. "Together, we can provide comprehensive solutions to help businesses grow. We look forward to taking this next step and strengthening our ability to better support our clients. "

This new acquisition is the latest in a series that began in 2018 and is part of KPMG's growth strategy in Quebec.

About KPMG in Quebec

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm, is a limited liability partnership. Our 2,000+ people bring experience, engagement and diverse backgrounds to work every day to support Canadian organizations and communities. Across our various services, our goal is to be difference-makers by delivering innovative ways of thinking, digitally enabled solutions and exceptional service to help our clients manage risks, seek out new opportunities and stay competitive.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information: kpmg.com/ca.

SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: For media inquires: Julie Perrier, KPMG in Quebec, (514) 831-3019, [email protected]