Adam Aptowitzer named law firm's first national leader for charities and not-for-profits

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - KPMG Law LLP is pleased to announce that Adam Aptowitzer has joined the firm as National Leader for Charitable and Not-for-Profit Law, a newly created role that further expands the firm's services to the charitable sector in Canada.

"Charities and not-for-profits are addressing some of the most pressing social and environmental issues and face increasing demands from donors and the public," says Justin Kutyan, Senior Partner, KPMG Law. "We are excited to join forces with Adam and his team to assist these organizations to understand their legal and tax obligations and provide practical advice that supports the high ethical standards and expectations of Canadians."

Mr. Aptowitzer has well-established credentials in this specialized area of law. Together with colleagues Alexandra Tzannidakis and Karen Cooper, they provide legal services to charities, not-for-profits, private taxpayers and corporations operating in Canada and abroad, with a focus on compliance and dispute resolution. Mr. Aptowitzer is a regular contributor to public policy debate, a sought-after public speaker and author of numerous papers on charity and tax law. He has represented clients at the Tax Court of Canada, the Federal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Canada.

"We have built our practice by earning and maintaining the trust of these organizations and their people, who contribute to the quality of life in our communities," says Adam Aptowitzer, Partner, National Leader for Charitable and Not-for-Profit Law. "By joining the KPMG Law family, we are able to combine our many years of specialized practice with KPMG's extensive service offering and trusted brand. This strengthens our ability to deliver a full range of quality support services to our clients."

Ms. Tzannidakis also joins KPMG Law as a Senior Associate. Ms. Cooper, a lawyer working through a profession corporation, has been engaged as counsel to the firm.

Mr. Aptowitzer was named the 2012 Heather McArthur Memorial Young Lawyer Award winner by the Ontario Bar Association, recognizing his contributions to legal education and law reform. He has served as an executive member of both the Canadian and Ontario Bar Associations, Charities and Not-for-Profit section. He was also named to the Top 40 Under 40 by the Ottawa Business Journal and Ottawa Chamber of Commerce.

KPMG LLP is the law firm affiliated with KPMG in Canada.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs nearly 8,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see home.kpmg/ca.

SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: For further information or to arrange for an interview with a KPMG Law professional, please contact: Nancy White, National Communications & Media Relations, KPMG in Canada, M 416-876-1400, T 416-777-3306, [email protected]