MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - KPMG takes a new step in its growth in Québec with the acquisition of the law firm Sweibel Novek Rabbat, L.L.P. (S·N·R). Founded in Montréal in 1994, this boutique law firm offers a full range of tailored services in tax planning, tax litigation, estate planning as well as corporate and commercial legal services intended for their business clients.

S·N·R professionals will join KPMG Law in Canada—which has over 25 lawyers in Québec and 150 lawyers across major centres in the country, and through our affiliation with KPMG International, access to 3,800 lawyers in many of our 143 markets—serving clients in business law, charitable and not-for-profit law, employment and labour law, estates and trusts, immigration law, tax law and tax litigation.

"This acquisition represents an important milestone for our growth strategy aimed at providing a unique approach to our clients' business needs leveraging our multidisciplinary capabilities to offer the best legal blend," said Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Regional Managing Partner, Québec region, KPMG in Canada. "According to our Focus Québec survey, 82 per cent of Québec companies are accelerating their succession plans. Enhancing our offering to business families is more essential than ever to allow entrepreneurs to address all aspects surrounding the implementation of an optimal transition plan."

This acquisition is key to KPMG's growth strategy in the province and demonstrates its focus on serving family businesses and entrepreneurs holistically.

"We have developed long-lasting and close relationships with our clients over the years and are committed to providing personalized, value-added service," added Sydney Sweibel, Founding Partner, S·N·R. "We are thrilled to join forces with KPMG and augment their business, personal and estate planning capabilities through an even more comprehensive range of services tailored to their specific needs."

KPMG Law LLP is the law firm affiliated with KPMG.

