KPMG in Canada wins 2019 Microsoft Canada IMPACT Award for Business Innovation in Government

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada is proud to announce it has won the 2019 Microsoft Canada IMPACT Award for Business Innovation in Government. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, innovation, and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We're delighted to be recognized for our focus on helping governments deliver better programs and services for citizens," says Amanda Perran, National Lead Partner, KPMG in Canada's Microsoft Practice. "At KPMG, we take pride in our ability to deliver innovative digital solutions that reflect leading practices and insights related to business adoption and enablement."

KPMG in Canada leveraged the full stack of Microsoft solutions to create a smart city solution that's scalable across federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

More than seven in 10 Canadians live in an urban area and the five-fastest growing metropolitan areas are all in Ontario, the country's most populous province, according to Statistics Canada.

"This creates a continuous array of fiscal and operational challenges for municipalities," says Stephen Beatty, Partner & Head, Cities Center of Excellence, KPMG in Canada. "Instead of focusing on cutting budgets across the board to manage costs and risk, the focus should be on 'smart spending' or spending wisely by investing in systems and processes that can drive efficiencies, streamline service delivery, and increase revenue streams to improve sustainability."

Microsoft Canada presented the awards earlier this month at the Microsoft Inspire conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

"We are honoured to recognize KPMG in Canada for the Business Innovation in Government at this year's IMPACT awards," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Canada. "KPMG has distinguished itself as an exemplary partner, and we congratulate them on this amazing achievement and their continued dedication to bringing innovative solutions to market to help businesses across Canada achieve more."

KPMG in Canada was also a finalist for the 2019 Microsoft CityNext Partner of the Year Award. Many of KPMG member firms are Microsoft Gold Partners and KPMG is a Microsoft Global Systems Integrator (GSI), one of only four worldwide.

