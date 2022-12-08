Actions include setting a target of net-zero emissions by 2030, programs to support the well-being and belonging of our people, and investments to remove barriers for underrepresented communities

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada1 is proud to release its 2022 Our Impact Plan, the latest comprehensive update on the firm's progress towards its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. The report spotlights numerous initiatives KPMG has introduced to focus on key equity and sustainability issues through four central pillars: Planet, People, Prosperity, and Governance.

"Our Impact Plan is an important milestone for our firm – it's more critical than ever that we deliver on our commitments and stay accountable to the role we play in building a sustainable future for everyone," says Elio Luongo, CEO and Senior Partner at KPMG in Canada.

To drive purposeful change across the firm's key pillars, KPMG in Canada has committed to:

Planet: Reducing our impact on the environment to create a more sustainable and resilient future. As part of the firm's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, KPMG in Canada set an Internal Carbon Price on generated emissions to cover business travel and operations, influence investment decisions, and incentivize and provide funds to invest in new technologies and solutions. In 2022, the transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity usage across KPMG offices was supported through the purchase of high-quality renewable energy certificates. Opportunities to invest in more clean energy projects will be explored in the future as part of the firm's long-term transition to net-zero.

People: Fostering a culture that inspires its people to reach their full potential through greater investments in well-being, learning and programs driven by inclusion, diversity, and equity (IDE) principles. With the launch of KPMG in Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan, the firm is dedicating significant resources to create long-term, sustainable economic and social benefits for Indigenous Peoples and will report on its progress – including the firm's goal to double Indigenous recruitment by 2025-2026.

Prosperity: Driving purposeful business practices and good corporate citizenship. As part of the firm's progress towards its social impact commitments, $9.5 million and over 36,000 hours* of volunteer time went towards supporting communities across Canada.

Governance: Reinforcing good governance practices aligned to our core values that benefit our people, our clients, our firm, and the economy. To drive greater transparency and accountability towards KPMG's ESG commitments set out in Our Impact Plan, the firm established an Our Impact Steering Committee and Environmental Council to complement our Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Council.

"ESG is driving one of the greatest transformations in the modern age, and stakeholders are no longer asking for sustainable business practices – they're demanding it," says Heather Baker, Canadian Managing Partner, Quality and Risk Management and Social Impact Leader. "We've taken bold steps on our journey to embed ESG across our firm, and we will continue to do so by investing in our people, our clients, and our communities in the transition to a more just and sustainable world."

*Includes volunteer hours inside and outside of working hours

1 This report covers activities of KPMG LLP, the Canadian firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms (referred to as "KPMG" throughout the report) for the period between October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, abbreviated as "FY21" in the report, unless indicated otherwise. The information included in this report aligns with KPMG International's Our Impact Plan released in March 2022 and includes complementary information and commitments with clear distinctions where specified.

