KPMG shares progress on its Inclusion, Diversity & Equity strategy, holding itself accountable to deliver on the firm's ESG commitments

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada today released its third Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (ID&E) report , showcasing the firm's progress in advancing ID&E and reflecting on its ongoing commitment to a workplace where all people have the opportunity to join, advance, belong, and thrive.

"At KPMG, we are on a journey to foster an inclusive and equitable workplace that's built on trust and respect," says Elio Luongo, CEO and Senior Partner of KPMG in Canada and Co-Chair of the firm's Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Council. "This report not only highlights our commitment to transparency but holds us accountable for our progress and governance, in alignment with our ESG commitments. While we are proud of what we've accomplished so far, we know more has yet to be done."

KPMG recognizes the importance of accountability and transparency as part of advancing its ID&E goals. Key to this has been increasing diversity in its leadership ranks, with goals to achieve partnership representation of 33 per cent Women and 26 per cent People of Colour by October 1, 2025. KPMG has also set goals to achieve firmwide representation of 6 per cent People with Disabilities, 5 per cent Black People and 1.7 per cent Indigenous Peoples. The firm's ID&E goals are tied to leader compensation to continue to build on and accelerate progress.

"To understand and serve the needs of our clients, it is critical our workforce reflects Canada's diverse population," says Rob Davis, Chief Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Officer with KPMG in Canada. "Our Partnership goals demonstrate our belief in ID&E, allowing us to attract the best talent, while providing our people with role models like them that represent the communities we serve. As someone who early on in my career didn't see many people like me in corporate Canada, I know firsthand how much representation matters."

KPMG's 35 People Networks are strategic inclusion partners that inform the firm's ID&E strategy and enable employees to connect, build awareness, promote allyship and experience belonging. They also play a critical role in introducing new inclusive benefits within the firm, including KPMG's family leave programs, Indigenous wellness benefit, daily living benefit for people with disabilities and gender affirmation benefit.

New to this year's report is KPMG's formal Truth & Reconciliation Action Plan . The plan, announced last September, was completed in consultation with KPMG's National Indigenous Peoples Network and Indigenous team members, as well as Indigenous-led organizations. The Action Plan focuses on advancing an equitable and inclusive culture, building allyship, and being a trusted and active contributor to Indigenous empowerment.

"Our firm has grown a lot over the past few years, and we believe our focus on prioritizing, valuing and leveraging ID&E has played an important role in our success," says Mr. Davis. "To us, moving forward with intention is about continuing to listen to our people and taking action to embed ID&E in everything that we do."

