Professional services firm has earned the prestigious recognition for 15 years in a row

TORONTO, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the 15th year in a row.

The award, now in its 15th year running, recognizes employers across Canada that have exceptional workplace diversity and inclusion programs for employees in five key groups: women, people of colour, people with disabilities, Indigenous peoples, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people.

"This is a recognition of the work we've been doing to be a truly inclusive employer in Canada not just last year, but for nearly two decades," says Rob Davis, Chief Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Officer and Chair of the Board of Directors of KPMG in Canada. "In our fiscal 2021, we accomplished our 'diversity in the partnership' goal set in 2018 to reach 30 per cent women and 20 per cent people of colour, and we're looking forward to building on that success in the years ahead."

With more than 10,000 employees across Canada, KPMG's Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (ID&E) strategy is composed of three key pillars: an equitable and inclusive workplace, a mentally healthy and resilient team, and a recognition as an ID&E leader.

"We are a firm with passionate people from multi-talented backgrounds, and when these multi-faceted capabilities and perspectives come to the table, our people can make a world of difference for our clients, our communities and one another," says KPMG's Silvia Montefiore, Canadian Managing Partner, Business Enablement and Operations.

The firm was recently named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers 2022, Canada's Top Employers for Young People 2022 and Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers 2022.

Fifteen reasons why KPMG was named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the 15th year in a row include:

More than 30 internal people networks that help create a sense of belonging for employees One-third of employees were born outside of Canada To advance mental well-being among employees, the firm appointed a Chief Mental Health Officer in 2017 – a first in corporate Canada 57 per cent of the senior leadership team is female Of new partner promotions this past year, 40 per cent were women and 31 per cent were people of colour, and in fiscal 2021, the firm accomplished its 'diversity in the partnership' goal set in 2018 to reach 30 per cent women and 20 per cent people of color The firm is addressing anti-Black racism through education, inclusion, equity, and supporting the next generation of Black youth through partnerships, mentorship programs, internships and scholarships for high school and post-secondary students Last year, the firm recognized Canada's first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation by closing its offices, giving employees the opportunity to learn about Canada's shared history, take action towards reconciliation, and heal from the intergenerational trauma caused by the lasting legacy of residential schools. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the firm offered more than 16 mental health sessions to support its people KPMG established a new Disability Inclusion Network and Special Family and Friends Networks dedicated to supporting colleagues, parents, family members, friends, and allies The firm has provided 55 scholarships since 2012 to First Nations, Métis, and Inuit students through the KPMG Indigenous Scholarship More than 4,200 KPMG employees attended training to learn how they can actively practice allyship to others The firm has two dedicated roles to lead Talent Attraction with the lens of ID&E In fiscal 2021 the firm introduced a dedicated onboarding experience on Mental Health and Building Resilience KPMG supports newcomers to Canada and their people managers with intercultural competence training and a dedicated channel for newcomers to connect and network with each other The firm is advancing gender inclusion for transgender and non-binary people through education, gender inclusive washrooms and gender affirmation guidelines

