TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada is honoured to receive the 2024 Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams by Great Place to Work®.

"At KPMG, we live our values, and trust one another to do what is right for our employees, our clients and our communities even when it's difficult," says Elio Luongo, CEO and Senior Partner, KPMG in Canada. "In a world where the accelerating pace of change creates uncertainty, trust is the cornerstone upon which we've built the firm and our reputation. It's what empowers our people to be their best and true selves, have the courage to make tough calls for their clients, and builds a camaraderie and sense of belonging.

"We are proud and humbled to once again be recognized for our efforts to foster a culture of high ethics, respect, inclusivity, and well-being for our people. Each and every person here wants to make a positive impact in their work and in each other's lives. This is who we are and together, we bring unrivalled value to one another and to our clients and our communities. I am deeply grateful and proud to stand amongst this team and all of our people."

Great Place to Work® Institute identifies five dimensions to building trust: credibility, fairness, respect, camaraderie, and pride. Based on employee responses to Trust Index statements related to leadership effectiveness and confidence, the key attributes ascribed to the KPMG executive team included, among others, honesty, ethics, competency, approachability, transparent, and a clear view for the organization. Over 90 per cent said they are proud to tell others they work at KPMG and that management is honest and ethical in business practices, authentic, and competent.

The executive team is comprised of the following Canadian Managing Partners: Kristy Carscallen, Audit and Assurance, Renzo Francescutti, Quality and Risk, Lucy Iacovelli, Tax and Legal, Jonathan Kallner, Clients and Markets, Mr. Luongo, CEO and Senior Partner, Silvia Montefiore, Business Enablement and Operations, and Benjie Thomas, Advisory Services.

Great Place to Work® conducted a thorough and independent analysis based on direct feedback from employees it surveyed at hundreds of organizations. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca.

