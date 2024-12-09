TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment*.

The IDC MarketScape report noted KPMG in Canada's key strengths, such as deep domain expertise across various industries and functions, as well as extensive risk and regulatory knowledge. It said the firm "provides customers with a robust transformation approach" with its tools and solutions, including KPMG Powered Enterprise.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, KPMG in Canada "incorporates various measures to ensure consistent delivery, such as its Cloud Transformation Services (CTS) framework leveraged across 150 KPMG member firms. It maintains long-lasting relationships with its customers utilizing its customer success framework with extensive touch points across pre-engagement, engagement, and post-engagement stages."

The report also added: "KPMG drives strong customer satisfaction across cloud professional services engagements, as understood by the Canadian market. It has a large talent pool in Canada dedicated to cloud professional services, augmented by its global capabilities across nearshore and offshore locations. In addition to its ability to provide access to a global workforce, it has gained recognition in the Canadian market for its ability to meet project timelines and manage staff turnover over the course of an engagement."

Stephanie Terrill, KPMG in Canada's Managing Partner of Digital and Transformation and National Leader of the firm's Management Consulting practice, welcomed the accolade and noted how Canadian organizations are increasingly prioritizing cloud solutions. According to the 2024 KPMG Global Tech Survey, 89 per cent of Canadian technology leaders said they are prioritizing cloud investments over the next year – higher than any other technology solution.

"Canadian organizations are seeing major efficiency gains from their cloud investments, and 94 per cent have experienced a boost in profitability from their cloud investments. We are proud to have supported Canadian organizations with their cloud transformation journeys, and we look forward to continuing to deliver reliable service – with a focus on excellence – every single time," Ms. Terrill said.

Jason Bremner, Research Vice President at IDC said: "KPMG's 'connected, powered, trusted' cloud transformation approach leverages its proven industry, functional and technology expertise and combines it with KPMG's cloud-based assets to implement cutting-edge solutions for clients. Clients benefit from KPMG's Canadian and global cloud capabilities and its customer success framework that includes extensive touchpoints across all stages of the project, as well as post-implementation, to drive strong customer satisfaction."

* IDC MarketScape: Canadian Cloud Professional Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (#CA50302024), October 2024.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

