KPMG expands specialized U.S. and cross-border tax team and market leadership in Greater Vancouver Area

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada has expanded its practice in the Greater Vancouver Area (GVA) with the addition of Kotler van den Brink & Company (KVDB), a U.S. and cross-border tax practice serving the private enterprise market.

"The joining of our two firms strengthens KPMG's market-leading U.S. Tax and Enterprise practices and reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients in the region," says Jodi Kelleher, KPMG in Canada's Partner-in-Charge of Tax for the Greater Vancouver Area. "In making the transition to KPMG, clients will gain access to our firm's vast experience across a wide range of tax, audit, and consulting services, along with the benefits of KPMG's global organization."

KPMG Enterprise is dedicated to advising entrepreneurs, family businesses and private clients to help achieve their growth ambitions. KPMG's tax professionals help clients navigate through an ever-changing tax and business landscape as they build successful organizations.

"We are delighted to be joining the KPMG family," says Trevor Bennington, Partner, KVDB. "KPMG's highly skilled and dedicated team share the same values and drive to deliver the best results for our clients, making this a natural fit for both firms and for the community we serve."

"We are very proud to welcome KVDB's professionals to our Enterprise team of trusted advisors," says Guyle Tippe, KPMG in Canada Partner and the GVA's Enterprise Leader. "Our region and our practice have seen exponential growth in recent years, and we continue to expand our presence and tax offerings to better serve our private enterprise clients."

A bout KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see home.kpmg/ca

About KPMG Enterprise

You know KPMG, you might not know KPMG Enterprise. We're dedicated to working with private businesses like yours. It's all we do. Whether you're an entrepreneur, family business, or a fast-growing company, we understand what's important to you. We can help you navigate your challenges—no matter the size and stage of your business. You gain access to KPMG's global resources through a single point of contact—a trusted adviser to your private company. It's a local touch with a global reach.

