Update includes launching programs to support People with Disabilities, decarbonization and enabling volunteer work in communities across Canada

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada1 is proud to release its 2024 Our Impact Plan, the latest update on the firm's progress towards its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. The report highlights KPMG's numerous initiatives and spotlights the changemakers across the firm who are making a difference helping address the issues impacting our society and our planet.

"We've continued to deliver on our goals to reduce our environmental impact, create a truly equitable and inclusive workplace, and give back to our communities, but there's still more work to be done," says Elio Luongo, CEO and Senior Partner at KPMG in Canada. "As we continue to make progress, it's critical that we transparently report against and stay accountable to our targets, so our people, clients and communities understand our commitment and how we will deliver on our goals."

Since the last update, KPMG in Canada has driven purposeful change across the firm's key pillars:

Planet: Choosing a healthier and more sustainable path means taking meaningful action on climate change and environmental challenges. As part of the firm's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, KPMG has reduced carbon emissions by 25 per cent since the firm's 2022 fiscal year while continuing to power its offices using 100 per cent renewable electricity through the purchase of renewable energy certificates throughout its 2023 fiscal year. The firm has also launched an internal carbon price (ICP), a fund that KPMG business units finance based on their business operations and real estate emissions. The ICP supports initiatives that engage the firm's people and advance its decarbonization strategy.

People: KPMG's commitment to Inclusion, Diversity and Equity empowers its people to be their authentic selves and share their unique perspectives and talents. With the launch of KPMG's Disability Inclusion Action Plan, the firm is accelerating and deepening its ongoing effort to create a more inclusive and equitable workplace. The plan was developed with input from community collaborators and the firm's Disability Inclusion and Special Family & Friends Networks, which represent two out of the firm's 35 networks – with over 5,000 engaged members – who each play a fundamental role in helping to inform organizational priorities through allyship, education, and amplifying lived experiences. KPMG will continue to take an informed and active role championing representation and inclusion across corporate Canada.

Prosperity: As part of the firm's corporate citizenship, KPMG works to uplift its communities and society at large. In the past year, the firm has contributed $12 million and 46,835 volunteer hours* towards supporting communities across Canada. The firm will continue to invest in its community and has made a five-year $250,000 commitment with the University of Alberta to develop programming that will help accelerate equitable access to jobs, training, and education opportunities for Indigenous business students.

Governance: Inspiring confidence and empowering change for the firm's people, clients, and the economy through good governance practices aligned to core values. KPMG's global ethical decision-making framework, CARE (Consider, Assess, Respond, Evolve) was created in 2023 and steers the firm towards ethical decision-making while supporting its purpose, values, and Code of Conduct, all centered on building and reinforcing trust.

"Building a sustainable future is something we all need to own. We can't leave the environmental challenges and social issues we face to future generations to manage," says Caroline Harvey, Managing Director of Corporate Affairs and Impact Leader at KPMG in Canada. "As an organization with deep-rooted ties to businesses and communities across the country our stakeholders look to us to make an impact."

*Includes volunteer hours that are firm sponsored and on employees' own time

1 This report covers activities of KPMG LLP, the Canadian firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms (referred to as "KPMG" throughout the report) for the period between October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023, abbreviated as "FY23" in the report, unless indicated otherwise. The information included in this report aligns with KPMG International's Our Impact Plan released in March 2024 and includes complementary information and commitments with clear distinctions where specified.

