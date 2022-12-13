$500,000 investment for pro bono professional services to support transition to a nature-positive economy

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - At COP15, KPMG in Canada is pleased to announce a $500,000 investment in pro bono professional services to support projects led by Indigenous organizations that will have an impact on the protection of nature and biodiversity.

Over the next few months, KPMG and Indigenous organizations will work together to implement this initiative set to launch in the spring of 2023 in Quebec. The pro bono services, offered over a two-year period at the firm's effective rates, will be provided to Indigenous communities, organizations and businesses based on parameters designed together to support the transition to a nature-positive economy.

With this commitment, KPMG is taking a concrete step towards collaboration on the imperative of halting and reversing nature loss and calls on all organizations to join and make every effort to address climate change and promote responsible economic growth.

"As traditional custodians of nature, Indigenous Peoples are champions and leaders in the preservation of our planet," says Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Managing Partner in Quebec at KPMG in Canada. "We look forward to finding solutions together to tackle the nature crisis."

Earlier this year, KPMG launched its Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan, a multi-year strategy that aims to create sustainable socio-economic benefits for Indigenous Peoples.

"KPMG is committed to advancing reconciliation through building strong relationships with Indigenous communities and businesses," says Tammy Brown, deputy chair of the board of directors at KPMG in Canada, partner sponsor of the firm's National Indigenous People's Network and a member of the Shawanaga First Nation. "While much work still needs to be done, today's investment is another important opportunity to amplify and engage Indigenous voices along that journey and protect nature for many generations to come."

KPMG in Canada is proud to be part of the COP15 conversations in Montreal, and is committed to protecting biodiversity through concrete and impactful actions. To learn more about KPMG's progress towards its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments, read the recently launched 2022 Our Impact Plan: Canada.

