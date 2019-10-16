KPMG in Canada and Stradigi AI form a strategic alliance to offer scalable AI solutions

Kepler will assist clients in transforming their business with AI solutions that are fast, secure, and scalable to solve current and future challenges. Kepler is built with state-of-the-art algorithms that are open source, hybrid and custom to its users. With Kepler, "KPMG helps clients gain the capability to deal with their most valued and demanding business challenges, one reusable AI component at a time,'' says Francois Gaudreau, National Partner, Intelligent Automation, KPMG in Canada.

Stradigi AI and KPMG have developed a true alliance where a diverse team of product designers, data scientists, engineers, lawyers, and business consultants are delivering scalable AI solutions as one team. "Kepler is cutting-edge and will help KPMG's clients to implement AI solutions faster and become more efficient as a business. Working together will enable our clients to address the regulatory, privacy and ethical considerations that arise in machine learning systems," says Sylvia Kingsmill, Partner and National Lead for Digital Privacy, Regulatory and Information Management at KPMG in Canada.

"This alliance has already proven its value. The joint win of delivering the Canada School of Public Service (CSPS) with a pilot is evidence of Kepler's capabilities and the potential we can offer to clients," says Per Nyberg, Chief Commercial Officer, Stradigi AI.

The approach to this successful win was to leverage Kepler's Natural Language Understanding (NLU) and machine learning capabilities. This technology will allow CSPS to analyze large amounts of structured and unstructured regulatory data on an interactive Regulatory Evaluation Platform (REP). This will revolutionize federal governments' regulatory capabilities by providing them with an advanced tool to consolidate, simplify and automate analysis of complex regulations creating greater efficiencies in the regulatory making and amendment process.

Beyond the mission of the Canada School of Public Service project, Kepler's technology of pre-built pipelines is transferable to other capabilities for KPMG's clients. We look forward to working jointly with KPMG's audit, tax and advisory services to empower executives tasked with leveraging AI to generate ROI in today's market with Kepler.

About Stradigi AI

Stradigi AI is a Montreal-based Artificial Intelligence provider committed to transforming business through smart, easy-to-implement AI solutions. Their AI platform, Kepler, was created for pioneering organizations, infusing revenue-driving AI into multiple facets of business. Kepler empowers teams to make the right decisions at the right times, allowing today's idea to become tomorrow's competitive edge. For more information, visit www.stradigi.ai/blog/KPMG

About KPMG Canada

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has over 7,000 professionals/employees in 38 locations across Canada serving private and public sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity, and describes itself as such.

